Maintenance completed
Update notes via Steam Community
Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒
The following changes have been made during maintenance work:
📌The “Dwarves” event has ended. Unused “Flowers”, event “Boxes”, and “Scarlet Flowers” have been removed.
Enjoy your game, heroes!
Windows Karos Content Depot 337411
