Changelog

Added visual and sound effect for when missiles expire.

Adjusted attenuation settings for missile warning and fish spawning sound effects.

Fixed sprites on red, green, and black missile impact effect.

Changed bomb dropped by Stealth Bomber to only be triggered by player but damage all entities.

Updated version indicator to v.0.7.1

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.