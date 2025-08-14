 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19601303 Edited 14 August 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added visual and sound effect for when missiles expire.

  • Adjusted attenuation settings for missile warning and fish spawning sound effects.

  • Fixed sprites on red, green, and black missile impact effect.

  • Changed bomb dropped by Stealth Bomber to only be triggered by player but damage all entities.

  • Updated version indicator to v.0.7.1

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.

Changed files in this update

