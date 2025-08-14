 Skip to content
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19601300 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

Megaloot is on sale for 50% starting today (01:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CET) and ending on August 29th, and for that, we'd like to announce our new Major Update (1.20), introducing a lot of new features, balance changes, and bug fixes!

Also, if you like the vibe of the game soundtrack, we have a great news for you - the Megaloot soundtrack is now out on cassette!

Now, let's get started with the update:

Features

New Abilities

Every character now have their own abilities, which you can activate when Activation condition is met.

  • Tyr - Heart of Iron

  • Fael - Multi Stun

  • Viran - Drain React

  • Jace - My Justice

  • Riel - Replay

  • Sid - My Way

  • Elys - Bloodlust Aura

  • Kinno - Arcane Roulette

  • Fren - Prowler's Strike

  • Pyry - Burden of Power

  • Amon - Silhouette

New Passives

Characters now have their own passives

  • Sid - Vengeful Edge

  • Riel - Emulator

  • Viran - Toxshield

  • Pyry - Consuming Darkness

  • Fael - Battleborn

  • Jace - Freedom Drive (+ new stat: Tenacity)

  • Kinno - Arcane Control

Synergies

Now by combining certain sets you can unlock new powerful effects

  • Legacy Set + Arcanum Set = Invulnerium

  • Chromalure Set + Blackthorn Set = Chromathorn

  • Magma Set + Blackthorn Set = Cinderthorn

  • Ancient Ice Set + Blackthorn Set = Thornfrost

  • Legacy Set + Demonic Set = Challenger

  • Warrior Set + Hunter Set = Beastbound

  • Silver Set + Mercenary Set = Faithbound

  • Cataclysm Set + Scout Set = Pursuer

  • Shadow Set + Scout Set = Striker

  • Chromalure Set + Vampiric Set = Venomire

  • Thunder Set + Warrior Set = Thunderborn

Merchant Rework

  • You can now gift the merchant 1 item. Gifted items will return later with a random reforge buff.

  • Gifted items cost 1 gold to buy back.

  • One of the merchant's room will be replaced by a battle.

  • Gifting a reforge will turn it into a Tinker Kit, usable on any item.

Scrolls

  • Added scrolls that can transform specific stats.

  • Currently available only from the merchant.

Battle log

  • Moved battle log to a separate tab

New Enemy

  • Thunder Dragon

New Item

  • Darkwood Plates

  • Dawnbringer

  • Celestial Sabatons


Set Effects

  • Changed Scout set effect

  • Changed Darkness set effect

  • Changed Shadow set effect

  • Tweaked Thunder set

  • Buffed Combat set

  • Changed Warrior set effect

  • Changed Unchained set effect

  • Changed Ancient Shell set effect

  • Changed Hunter set effect

  • Nerfed Flesh Set,

Item Changes

  • New passive for Glimmer

  • New Passive for Ring of Anger.

  • New Passive for Hunter's Ring.

  • New Passive for Shaman's Robe,

  • Changed Master of Combat passive.

  • Moved Mimicry to Unchained Gauntlet.

Other Changes

  • Improved Market RNG and Reforged Stats RNG.

  • Reforged stats now marked with a *.

  • Deforging reworked. item reforges can now be combined with any rarity.

  • Saves are now sorted by last played.

  • Changed Blindness and Confusion. Base accuracy is 100%.

  • Chest rooms appear only if the player has a key.

  • Changed Luminous Rays to Luminous Trial.

  • Added passives to Library,

  • Speedrun tab now includes all speedrun categories (currently only Floor 5 has submissions).

  • Dismantle rooms now appear on floors 10, 25, 50 and 75.

  • Skip/Guard system reworked. Now called Stance. When you have armor, Skip becomes Guard and reduces damage based on armor value.

  • All characters now have a 10% loot drop chance from enemies.

  • Nerfed Armor Steal.

  • Fixed the ascended borders.

  • Fixed negative stat calculation bug.

  • Improved controller support.


