Hello adventurers!

Megaloot is on sale for 50% starting today (01:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CET) and ending on August 29th, and for that, we'd like to announce our new Major Update (1.20), introducing a lot of new features, balance changes, and bug fixes!

Also, if you like the vibe of the game soundtrack, we have a great news for you - the Megaloot soundtrack is now out on cassette!

Now, let's get started with the update:

Features

New Abilities

Every character now have their own abilities, which you can activate when Activation condition is met.

Tyr - Heart of Iron

Fael - Multi Stun

Viran - Drain React

Jace - My Justice

Riel - Replay

Sid - My Way

Elys - Bloodlust Aura

Kinno - Arcane Roulette

Fren - Prowler's Strike

Pyry - Burden of Power

Amon - Silhouette

New Passives

Characters now have their own passives

Sid - Vengeful Edge

Riel - Emulator

Viran - Toxshield

Pyry - Consuming Darkness

Fael - Battleborn

Jace - Freedom Drive (+ new stat: Tenacity )

Kinno - Arcane Control

Synergies

Now by combining certain sets you can unlock new powerful effects

Legacy Set + Arcanum Set = Invulnerium

Chromalure Set + Blackthorn Set = Chromathorn

Magma Set + Blackthorn Set = Cinderthorn

Ancient Ice Set + Blackthorn Set = Thornfrost

Legacy Set + Demonic Set = Challenger

Warrior Set + Hunter Set = Beastbound

Silver Set + Mercenary Set = Faithbound

Cataclysm Set + Scout Set = Pursuer

Shadow Set + Scout Set = Striker

Chromalure Set + Vampiric Set = Venomire

Thunder Set + Warrior Set = Thunderborn

Merchant Rework

You can now gift the merchant 1 item. Gifted items will return later with a random reforge buff.

Gifted items cost 1 gold to buy back.

One of the merchant's room will be replaced by a battle.

Gifting a reforge will turn it into a Tinker Kit, usable on any item.

Scrolls

Added scrolls that can transform specific stats.

Currently available only from the merchant.

Battle log

Moved battle log to a separate tab

New Enemy

Thunder Dragon

New Item

Darkwood Plates

Dawnbringer

Celestial Sabatons



Set Effects

Changed Scout set effect

Changed Darkness set effect

Changed Shadow set effect

Tweaked Thunder set

Buffed Combat set

Changed Warrior set effect

Changed Unchained set effect

Changed Ancient Shell set effect

Changed Hunter set effect

Nerfed Flesh Set,

Item Changes

New passive for Glimmer

New Passive for Ring of Anger.

New Passive for Hunter's Ring .

New Passive for Shaman's Robe ,

Changed Master of Combat passive.

Moved Mimicry to Unchained Gauntlet.

Other Changes

Improved Market RNG and Reforged Stats RNG.

Reforged stats now marked with a *.

Deforging reworked. item reforges can now be combined with any rarity.

Saves are now sorted by last played.

Changed Blindness and Confusion . Base accuracy is 100%.

Chest rooms appear only if the player has a key.

Changed Luminous Rays to Luminous Trial .

Added passives to Library,

Speedrun tab now includes all speedrun categories (currently only Floor 5 has submissions).

Dismantle rooms now appear on floors 10, 25, 50 and 75.

Skip/Guard system reworked. Now called Stance . When you have armor, Skip becomes Guard and reduces damage based on armor value.

All characters now have a 10% loot drop chance from enemies.

Nerfed Armor Steal .

Fixed the ascended borders.

Fixed negative stat calculation bug.

Improved controller support.



