Hello adventurers!
Megaloot is on sale for 50% starting today (01:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CET) and ending on August 29th, and for that, we'd like to announce our new Major Update (1.20), introducing a lot of new features, balance changes, and bug fixes!
Also, if you like the vibe of the game soundtrack, we have a great news for you - the Megaloot soundtrack is now out on cassette!
Now, let's get started with the update:
Features
New Abilities
Every character now have their own abilities, which you can activate when Activation condition is met.
Tyr - Heart of Iron
Fael - Multi Stun
Viran - Drain React
Jace - My Justice
Riel - Replay
Sid - My Way
Elys - Bloodlust Aura
Kinno - Arcane Roulette
Fren - Prowler's Strike
Pyry - Burden of Power
Amon - Silhouette
New Passives
Characters now have their own passives
Sid - Vengeful Edge
Riel - Emulator
Viran - Toxshield
Pyry - Consuming Darkness
Fael - Battleborn
Jace - Freedom Drive (+ new stat: Tenacity)
Kinno - Arcane Control
Synergies
Now by combining certain sets you can unlock new powerful effects
Legacy Set + Arcanum Set = Invulnerium
Chromalure Set + Blackthorn Set = Chromathorn
Magma Set + Blackthorn Set = Cinderthorn
Ancient Ice Set + Blackthorn Set = Thornfrost
Legacy Set + Demonic Set = Challenger
Warrior Set + Hunter Set = Beastbound
Silver Set + Mercenary Set = Faithbound
Cataclysm Set + Scout Set = Pursuer
Shadow Set + Scout Set = Striker
Chromalure Set + Vampiric Set = Venomire
Thunder Set + Warrior Set = Thunderborn
Merchant Rework
You can now gift the merchant 1 item. Gifted items will return later with a random reforge buff.
Gifted items cost 1 gold to buy back.
One of the merchant's room will be replaced by a battle.
Gifting a reforge will turn it into a Tinker Kit, usable on any item.
Scrolls
Added scrolls that can transform specific stats.
Currently available only from the merchant.
Battle log
Moved battle log to a separate tab
New Enemy
Thunder Dragon
New Item
Darkwood Plates
Dawnbringer
Celestial Sabatons
Set Effects
Changed Scout set effect
Changed Darkness set effect
Changed Shadow set effect
Tweaked Thunder set
Buffed Combat set
Changed Warrior set effect
Changed Unchained set effect
Changed Ancient Shell set effect
Changed Hunter set effect
Nerfed Flesh Set,
Item Changes
New passive for Glimmer
New Passive for Ring of Anger.
New Passive for Hunter's Ring.
New Passive for Shaman's Robe,
Changed Master of Combat passive.
Moved Mimicry to Unchained Gauntlet.
Other Changes
Improved Market RNG and Reforged Stats RNG.
Reforged stats now marked with a *.
Deforging reworked. item reforges can now be combined with any rarity.
Saves are now sorted by last played.
Changed Blindness and Confusion. Base accuracy is 100%.
Chest rooms appear only if the player has a key.
Changed Luminous Rays to Luminous Trial.
Added passives to Library,
Speedrun tab now includes all speedrun categories (currently only Floor 5 has submissions).
Dismantle rooms now appear on floors 10, 25, 50 and 75.
Skip/Guard system reworked. Now called Stance. When you have armor, Skip becomes Guard and reduces damage based on armor value.
All characters now have a 10% loot drop chance from enemies.
Nerfed Armor Steal.
Fixed the ascended borders.
Fixed negative stat calculation bug.
Improved controller support.
Changed files in this update