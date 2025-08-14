Hello everyone!

ːluvːThe first day of Chao Lu's release has come to an end. Thank you all for your support! ːluvː

You may have noticed that on the first day of release, the game has been updated 5 to 6 times. Now, I'll give you a brief report on the updates.

Attempted to fix the occasional issue where players are unable to pass through platforms. (If you still encounter this problem, please save the game first, then return to the title screen and reload the save file. This should resolve the issue. We are still closely monitoring and working on this bug!)

Fixed the issue where the store could bypass quantity limits under certain circumstances.

Fix several errors and omissions in the map drawing.

Optimize some plot areas in certain scenarios;

Optimize some language expressions and fix one omission in the English translation.

-Important- Game Troubleshooting

Occasional Disarray of Controller Button Positions:

The in-game controller key map is currently only compatible with Xbox controllers. We are very sorry.

If the actual functions of the buttons on the controller are disordered, it is very likely caused by the default controller settings of Steam. Please disable Steam input or modify the default controller settings of Steam.

Regarding Archiving:

When saving the game, it requires very little hard disk space. However, you still need to ensure that the C drive has this remaining capacity; otherwise, you may not be able to save the game or encounter save errors.

Regarding the sudden exit:

The issue of sudden crashes is very rare. Some players have solved the problem by disabling Steam input. If you still encounter this issue after disabling Steam input, please check if your graphics card driver is a stable version.

Right-click the game in the library, select Properties/Controller, and choose Disable Steam Input.

Finally, I wish you a wonderful experience on your journey of exploration!ːluvː

best regards,

Scallion Rabbit on August 15, 2025