The dead don’t rest, and neither do we. The Spawn Update brings some of the most transformative changes to No More Room in Hell 2 since Early Access began. We are reshaping how you choose your challenges, introducing a whole new difficulty tier, giving you more control over your Responders build, and handing you a brand-new weapon to swing at the undead.

If you have been waiting for the game to give you more freedom in how you play, from difficulty to skill specialization, this is the moment.



Major Feature – Difficulty 2.0

Every difficulty tier now feels distinct, turning your choice into a true test of survival.

With Difficulty Preference in place, we can finally give each tier a distinct identity without holding back. Difficulty 2.0 introduces a complete overhaul of difficulty tiers, allowing us to make each mode unique and true to its name.

What’s changed in Difficulty 2.0:

Melee Weapon Damage Scaling – Casual boosts even basic melee weapons, Nightmare demands the best gear.

Weapon tiers are now visible in the inventory, making it easier to tell which weapons should be an improvement.

Loot Scaling - Supplies are plentiful in Casual, scarce in Nightmare

Zombie Threat Level - Expect more zombies and more aggression as you climb tiers

In Nightmare, zombies are faster and more aggressive than ever

Respawn System (Casual only) - Downed players can return when teammates complete the current objective, respawning at the nearest CRC Station

New System – Difficulty Preference Matchmaking

Pick your fight. This new matchmaking option lets you set your preferred level of challenge before loading in, though matches may place you in other difficulties if needed to keep queue times short.

How it works:

Choose one or more preferred difficulties before queuing

Matchmaking prioritizes your selected difficulties while keeping queue times efficient

New Difficulty Tier – Casual Difficulty

Casual is more than just “easier.” It is a forgiving way to learn, experiment, or just relax while still facing the undead.

Casual difficulty features:

Respawn - If your teammates complete the current POI, you will respawn at the nearest CRC Station.

Matches only fail if your entire squad is wiped, and respawns stop when only the mission remaining is extraction.

All modifiers are tuned to their easiest settings for new and relaxed play.

Joins Casual, Classic, Hardcore, and Nightmare as the complete lineup.





New System – Reworked Zombie Spawning

The undead are coming for you in smarter, deadlier ways. This update overhauls how zombies enter the fight, creating a better flow and more varied encounters.

What’s changed:

Better pacing between spawns so action and tension feel more balanced.

Smarter spawn placement to reduce cheap ambushes and create more dynamic engagements.

Population control – Killing zombies in an area will temporarily reduce the local population, giving you short breaks in the action.

Note: The Power Plant map does not use the new spawning system in this patch. Its larger, more open footprint requires additional tuning, so it needs a bit more time in the oven.





Major Feature – Character Skill Upgrades & Reroll

Your Responder’s growth is now in your hands. Shape your build exactly as you want it, without relying on pure luck.

How it works:

Upgrade perks with in-game credits, improving them from base to expert, provided your account level meets the requirement for that expert skill.

Reroll perks using in-game credits to find your ideal combination, with effort driving the outcome and luck offering shortcuts





New Weapon – Hockey Stick

Two hands. One stick. Endless possibilities.

Weapon details:

Heavy two-handed melee with wide swings and strong knockback

Great for crowd control in tight spaces

Available now in loot pools, loadouts, and training





Balance Changes

Increased the illumination on lanterns and worklights.

Objectives Completed is now counted as intended - per objective area completed, rather than individual objectives.

Players use less stamina when they start sprinting, and can therefore sprint for slightly longer.

Melee arcs have been tightened to reduce overly effective crowd control

Melee ranges have been shortened slightly for more realistic reach One-handed weapons: rande reduced from 200 to 170 Two-handed weapons: range reduced from 250 to 220

Credit and XP multipliers at different difficulty levels have been reworked.

Zombies attack from more variable ranges, which should make melee combat a bit less predictable.

Tweaked the VOIP and text chat distance on each map, to be around 70m.





Bug Fixes

After the launch of Broadway, we gave ourselves a little bit of time to round up some outstanding bugs and put more time into improving the quality of the game. In this update, we managed to fix around 100 bugs!





Animation

Fixed a case where zombies could A-pose while ragdolling.

Improved zombie animations and prevented them from contorting when kicked down.

Fixed distorted textures on zombie ragdolls.

Fixed some missing animations and improved animations for throwing certain two-handed weapons.

Improved animation for interacting with valves while items are being held.

Fixed the flashlight floating in the player’s hand during some throw windup animations.

Burning effects are now applied properly to both clothes and skin.



Audio

Fixed an issue where responders would play out-of-stamina breathing audio indefinitely.

Zombified responders no longer trigger certain living responder VO lines.

Broadway extraction voiceover lines now play at the correct moments.

Fixed bass SFX being too loud on certain guns when a silencer is equipped.

Responders no longer identify .22 ammo as magnum ammo when pinged.

Made the game intro audio respect the master volume setting.

Added arcade sounds in the Movie Theatre on Broadway. Don’t spend too much time playing pinball, though.

Increased ambient zombie crowd presence on Broadway

Responders are now audibly more reactive to certain in-game events

Zombies now have burning sounds when on fire

Responder audio will now occlude when behind obstacles

Improved weapon impacts across the game



Environment

Blocked some unintended shortcuts in Broadway.

Fixed some locations in Broadway where responders could get stuck at the top of the ladders leading to the sewers.

Removed unintended safe spots in the Broadway extraction areas and the Diner objective.

Prevented zombies from vaulting through barricaded windows in the Broadway Diner objective and locked-down windows in the Clinic objective.

Fixed various floating loot and objective items in Broadway.

Drained the water from an early extraction bunker in Broadway. Sorry about the leak.

Removed invisible collision which could be walked on in Broadway.

Fire extinguishers in the Broadway movie theatre can now be detonated.

Fixed issues with many stores and buildings being visually culled and popping in and out Broadway.

Fixed an invisible wall near the Bar in Power Plant.

Removed a nonsensical doorknob from a push bar door.

Fixed some places where loot could not be picked up properly on Broadway.

Fixed clipping and overlapping environment assets in Broadway and Power Plant.

Fixed a spot where responders could get stuck in the Pharmacy in Broadway.

Fixed flickering on some static zombie corpses in the Broadway Courthouse.

The initial helicopter explosion in Broadway will trigger regardless of whether players are looking at it now. Blink and you’ll miss it.

Fixed an issue where some railings in Pottsville could not be vaulted.

Fixed flickering shadows in the Bar in Power Plant.

Adjusted countertops in the Broadway Diner objective to make it a bit easier for zombies to navigate and attack players in this area, and let players move around.



Gameplay

Players will no longer lose their ability to interact when targeted by a zombie grab attack.

Swapping items while carrying an objective item will no longer send the object flying away.

Fixed a case where responders could get stuck while climbing a ladder and attacking.

Fixed an issue where responders could appear naked, and an issue where responders would be missing shoes. No shirts, no shoes, no survival!

Ensured the radio minigame works as intended in the Tutorial.

Code Panel objectives should no longer appear to be active before power is enabled in objectives.



Localization

Added translations which were missing for the Customization menu.



Server/Client

Fixed a hitch after the objectives are completed.

Implemented a fix to try and address an issue where players’ friends lists will not show up properly in-game.



UI

Fixed objective markers not appearing on extraction vehicles in Broadway. Don’t get lost in New York!

Objective markers for objective items in Broadway no longer disappear when items are dropped.

Picking up a radio no longer clears the player’s objective log.

Fixed an issue in Pottsville where the objective log could have a blank objective with a checkmark.

Improved error messaging when squads fail to form properly.



User Experience

The death screen animation will no longer restart if the player is pressing buttons.

Lobby Privacy setting no longer appears to reset to Public when starting a Private match.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the death screen animation for an excessively long time, especially for players running at lower than 60 fps.

Fixed an issue where pressing ESC on the gamma select screen would hide the cursor and make it difficult to navigate.





Weapons

Zombies take damage more consistently from thrown weapons.

Fixed in a delay in firing burst mode with the MP5.

Slash marks and bullet marks now appear properly on zombies.

Shove attack with the Gruber Ranch no longer has an excessively long recovery.





Zombies

Zombies should no longer over-prioritize vaulting over railings instead of going around them.

Improved zombie navigation around the Power Plant.

Fixed a number of spawn points where zombies would spawn on awnings, signs, or windows and get stuck.

Fixed locations in the Tutorial and Power Plant where zombies would spawn naked.

Reduced impulse on zombies ragdolling due to throwing weapons.



Known Major Issues

Selecting multiple new skills in rapid succession may sometimes prevent a responder from selecting new skills, until you restart the game.

Players are not always able to heal each other.

Responders arriving later to an objective area may see some inaccurate objectives.

Responders who catch on fire may burn for longer than intended.

Responders may animate improperly after entering DBNO after respawning.





