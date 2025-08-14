 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19601087 Edited 14 August 2025 – 18:52:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Visitors!

Thank you so much for playing my game.

For those of you who might be stuck or struggling with a puzzle,

I've prepared a small guide to help you.

1. Hints File Guide

A hints.txt file is included in the game's installation folder.

This file contains a few hints that may help you with the game's core puzzles and story progression. While I recommend trying to solve the puzzles on your own, if you find yourself truly stuck, feel free to refer to this file for help.

2. Playtime Guide

The estimated playtime for The Nest is approximately 1 hour. Of course, this time can be shorter or longer depending on your play style.

I hope you enjoy the game's journey at your own pace.

Thank you once again for your interest and support.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3751331
