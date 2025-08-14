Additions

Flashlight

-Reworked the flashlight logic and changed its UI

-Added flashlight in hand to CO-OP

-Increased time before flashlight overheating

Spray

-Reduced time between spray uses

-Now you can change a spray image to your own in pause menu

Other

-Now you can hear other players footsteps

-In the CO-OP lobby stamina will no longer be drained

-Added "I'm Stuck" button to CO-OP (will be added to singleplayer in future)

Bugfixes

-Fixed a bug with the FoV when entering a level and pressing the zoom button the FoV will be reset to the default value

-Fixed a bug that caused the host to not display correctly in the pause menu

