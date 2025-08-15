We’re excited to announce a new major update! With the launch of Ukko & Guará: Stellarbound on consoles, we’ve made several improvements across all platforms. To reflect these enhancements, the game version has been updated to v1.0.0.0 (2025).
Here’s what’s new:
Added a Best Time Leaderboard to track your fastest playthroughs of the main game
Introduced a Three-Star Scoring System to reward level perfection
Numerous visual and effects enhancements for a more immersive experience
Improved gamepad support and responsiveness
Game design refinements for better flow and challenge balance
General bug fixes and stability improvements
Changed files in this update