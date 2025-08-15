 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19601037 Edited 15 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re excited to announce a new major update! With the launch of Ukko & Guará: Stellarbound on consoles, we’ve made several improvements across all platforms. To reflect these enhancements, the game version has been updated to v1.0.0.0 (2025).

Here’s what’s new:

  • Added a Best Time Leaderboard to track your fastest playthroughs of the main game

  • Introduced a Three-Star Scoring System to reward level perfection

  • Numerous visual and effects enhancements for a more immersive experience

  • Improved gamepad support and responsiveness

  • Game design refinements for better flow and challenge balance

  • General bug fixes and stability improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1961491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1961492
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1961493
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link