Greetings, brave explorer of Nanraas! We are pleased to announce that new version of HotA is available to all players! Here’s a small patchlog of the major changes, fixes and improvements:

(New content) Long-awaited update of the Ukrainian VA is finally here! Hundreds of lines of dialogues covering almost whole first day of Azaries’ adventures have been carefully voiced and implemented into the game! Also, some corrections and fixes were applied to some audio files to enhance overall quality of the VA, as well as to correct a few errors/inconsistencies found. We would like to thank our Ukrainian community for invaluable help and feedback provided!

(Critical) A few serious glitches that could be used to illegitimately boost some of Azaries’ stats have been fixed. Thus, we would recommend those players who exploited such glitches to create an overpowered version of Azaries to roll back to older saves with legitimate stats (or start a new game) in order to prevent game-breaking bugs, soft- and hard-locks that could potentially prevent them from advancing the main plot further.

(Main plot) A few identified logical inconsistencies in some dialogs were fixed both in the text and in the VA.

(Localization) All found and reported typos, inconsistencies and logical errors in both English and Ukrainian localizations were fixed. Thank you for your feedback and assistance! Together we are making the game better every day!

Also, we would like to remind you that our game is participating in Ukrainian Games Festival 2025, so you can purchase HotA with a substantial discount of 60%! Even if you already own a copy, this is the best chance to spread a word about it among your friends, or buy it as a gift for your pals, family members or loved ones!

We are going to take a short break to replenish our physical and mental strength to deliver you even more new exciting content in the future. Thus, there will be no updates in September, but worry not! We’re already working on some high-quality featured content that is scheduled to be released in mid-autumn!

Thank you very much! See you in Nanraas!