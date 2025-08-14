Update 9.7
Added Final cut scene, to start it exit the graveyard (final boss must be defeated)
also
Dragonslayer added to battle with a white lord
Added text to the most expensive book
Removed the ability to dupe torches through craft
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Update 9.7
Added Final cut scene, to start it exit the graveyard (final boss must be defeated)
also
Dragonslayer added to battle with a white lord
Added text to the most expensive book
Removed the ability to dupe torches through craft
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update