14 August 2025 Build 19600956 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 9.7

Added Final cut scene, to start it exit the graveyard (final boss must be defeated)

also

Dragonslayer added to battle with a white lord

Added text to the most expensive book

Removed the ability to dupe torches through craft


