- Fixed "Right click to place" [It was supposed to say Left]
- Fixed phasing through walls with exiting vehicles
- Theoretically fixed pallets dropping through floors
- added new bugs
Playtest Update!
[p]There isn't a whole lot to go through here. Just a few bug fixes.
