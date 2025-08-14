 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600948 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[p]There isn't a whole lot to go through here. Just a few bug fixes.

  • Fixed "Right click to place" [It was supposed to say Left]
  • Fixed phasing through walls with exiting vehicles
  • Theoretically fixed pallets dropping through floors
  • added new bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 3183011
