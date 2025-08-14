Hello everyone,

A few mistakes were discovered, so we are posting the fix now. Sorry for all the problems. This code update also includes some new vehicles and tweaks in the Early Start DLC.

1.1.0.17

Fix for prefab panels missing from track building

Fixed missing poles in stations when a wooden electrified track is connected

Fixed brick sewage pipelines having the same price for both sizes

added Multicar M21 and GAZ 905 forklifts,