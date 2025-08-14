 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600926 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A few mistakes were discovered, so we are posting the fix now. Sorry for all the problems. This code update also includes some new vehicles and tweaks in the Early Start DLC.

1.1.0.17

  • Fix for prefab panels missing from track building

  • Fixed missing poles in stations when a wooden electrified track is connected

  • Fixed brick sewage pipelines having the same price for both sizes

  • added Multicar M21 and GAZ 905 forklifts,

  • added Moskvich 407 and GAZ 11-73 (personal car and police car)

  • updated the textures od Skd 3-8T trolleybuses,

  • Gaz AA balance changes,

  • moved the introduction of Skoda 706 RTO buses to 1956,

  • various small fixes

  • added YaG trucks with trailers,

  • added a YaG logging truck,

  • YaG texture update,

  • YaG balance changes

Changed files in this update

