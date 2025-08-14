Hello everyone,
A few mistakes were discovered, so we are posting the fix now. Sorry for all the problems. This code update also includes some new vehicles and tweaks in the Early Start DLC.
1.1.0.17
Fix for prefab panels missing from track building
Fixed missing poles in stations when a wooden electrified track is connected
Fixed brick sewage pipelines having the same price for both sizes
added Multicar M21 and GAZ 905 forklifts,
added Moskvich 407 and GAZ 11-73 (personal car and police car)
updated the textures od Skd 3-8T trolleybuses,
Gaz AA balance changes,
moved the introduction of Skoda 706 RTO buses to 1956,
various small fixes
added YaG trucks with trailers,
added a YaG logging truck,
YaG texture update,
YaG balance changes
Changed files in this update