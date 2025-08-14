 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600905 Edited 14 August 2025 – 18:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added UI button for showing energy emission, and related tutorial information about it.
  • Added text that describes the general source of each energy type on the energy emission dialog.
  • Added tutorial information about death being permanent in the single-player campaign.
  • Fixed bug that allowed scrolling the map view outside of the map bounds.
  • Fixed issue that would show a path TOWARD an enemy instead of AWAY from it when clicking the enemy to attack with a bow when too close for bow range and not enough AP to move & attack.

