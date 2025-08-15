Let's take a look at the events in the second half of August.

1. S4 Abyss Team Up Mission

▶ Event Duration: August 16th - August 21st / August 21st - August 26th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, players who clear the specified number of runs in the Joint Operation - Abyss mode can obtain items such as Joint Reward Coupons, Double Efficiency Cards, and Solution Essences.

2. Skin Comeback: Dong Huanlong Crystal Love

▶ Event Duration: August 17th - August 22nd (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, use items to draw lots on the "Djinn Wish" page, and you will have a chance to obtain the Dong Huanlong's skin "Crystal Love" and various development rewards!

3. Lucky Fish

▶ Event Duration: August 19th - September 1st (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, making a wish every day gives you a chance to get exciting items such as Alloy Pickaxe*10 and Sapphire!

4. Reserve New Season!

▶ Event Duration: August 21st - August 25th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, reserve for the new version, and you can exchange items such as sapphires and coins on the "New Version Login" event page.

5. Skin Comeback: Kukik Atomic Armor

▶ Event Duration: August 23rd - August 28th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, use items to draw lots on the "Djinn Wish" page, and you will have a chance to obtain the Kukik's skin "Atomic Armor" and various development rewards!

6. Prep Field Comeback: Winter Night Carnival

▶ Event Duration: August 23rd - August 29th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, draw lots at the "Djinn Wish" section, and you will have a chance to obtain the corresponding Prep Field and various cultivation tokens.

7. Skin Comeback: Violet Dimension Breaker

▶ Event Duration: August 24th - August 29th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, draw lots at the "Djinn Wish" section, and you will have a chance to obtain the corresponding skin and various cultivation tokens

8. Get the Ice Cream Outfit by Bargaining

▶ Event Duration: August 25th - September 7th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, by completing the daily login and logistics point tasks, you will have a chance to obtain Scarlett's limited skin "Ice Cream Open" for free.

9. Weapon Debut: Vortex Forcefield Cannon

▶ Event Duration: August 26th - September 1st (Server Time)

▶ Details: A brand new weapon is launched in Metal Slug world! Commanders can draw it through Weapon Special.

10. Djinn Wish: Feathered Machine Awakening

▶ Event Duration: August 26th - September 1st (Server Time)

▶ Details: A brand - new weapon awakening is launched. During the event, use wish vouchers to draw lots on the "Store" page, and you will have a chance to obtain the "Nidhogg Blueprint", weapon fragments, alloy pickaxes, and various cultivation tokens.

11. Get Alessio for free

▶ Event Duration: August 26th - September 17th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, by completing the specified cumulative login, logistics point, and energy consumption tasks, you will have a chance to obtain Alessio's limited outfit "Western Ranger", Alessio's token, and various cultivation items.

12. Weapon Awakening Comeback

▶ Event Duration: August 26th - September 11th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, completing the specified daily active tasks will allow you to obtain the exclusive event item "Weapon Medal", which can be used to exchange for items such as weapon awakening blueprints, alloy pickaxes, and sapphires.

13. Bazooka Giveaway

▶ Event Duration: August 26th - September 17th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, by completing the specified active and login tasks, you will have a chance to obtain Ender Fragments.

14. Skin Comeback: Eva Summer Highland Flower & Scarlett Noble Game

▶ Event Duration: August 30th - September 4th (Server Time)

▶ Details: During the event, draw lots at the "Djinn Wish" section, and you will have a chance to obtain the corresponding skins and various cultivation tokens.