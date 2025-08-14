 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600819 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-591-4cad997:

- New: Claw action cartridge to draw distant tools (~ reverse throwing)

- New: Insta kill NPCs cartridge

- New: Meteor cartridge

- New: Wagon buff cartridge

- New: Online settings menu to reduce bandwidth (increases ping though) or force relay servers

- New: Some recreated classic soundtracks (more on that later)

- Improvement: Lobby player count added to the steam rich presence

- Balance: Ghosted train & fully upgrade a wagon achievement can’t be unlocked in a shop anymore (you must leave it once)

- Balance: Players with tools & buckets don’t get cocooned anymore from the spider boss


See you on track!

