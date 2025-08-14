This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-591-4cad997:

- New: Claw action cartridge to draw distant tools (~ reverse throwing)

- New: Insta kill NPCs cartridge

- New: Meteor cartridge

- New: Wagon buff cartridge

- New: Online settings menu to reduce bandwidth (increases ping though) or force relay servers

- New: Some recreated classic soundtracks (more on that later)

- Improvement: Lobby player count added to the steam rich presence

- Balance: Ghosted train & fully upgrade a wagon achievement can’t be unlocked in a shop anymore (you must leave it once)

- Balance: Players with tools & buckets don’t get cocooned anymore from the spider boss





See you on track!