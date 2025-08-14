This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Cat Lovers!

The long wait is finally coming to an end, just a few more weeks to go!

Kitty’s Last Adventure 1.0 will be available on August 26th!

Follow us to be the first to see everything that’s coming in the full version!

If you want to play the close to 1.0 version, it's accessible for everyone under the beta branch!

1 => Open the properties of Kitty's Last Adventure in Steam

2 => Click on "Beta"

3 => Click on "None"

4 => Click on "beta - beta of next update"

The new achievements won't work, but launching the game after the update will allow you to receive them directly.

Change for the v0.9.0 version

MrPoop and Stack of kibbles are now rendered under the monsters (so they don’t hide them).

CatStick and Laser do more damage and have less attack speed (you can now one-shot the first monster with them! Way more satisfying!)

Hair and HallowSock were not thrown correctly.

Haunted Socks are more spread and deal more damage.

Added sound effect when hitting monsters.

Added an info message when a wave starts.

Added a path trail when the cat moves (can be disabled in settings) .

Added info indicators for items to pick up (can be disabled in settings) .

Added “Hide Cinematics” option to the in-game menu.

Crab’s shadow now appears under the player instead of over them.

Made the selection in the codex menu more visible

Fixed a possible freeze during the very first wave

Fixed loading screen sometimes not showing between menu and game.

Fixed a very very rare bug where you could duplicate the waves

Fixed a very very rare bug where you could have the Odorion's crab bonus forever

Fixed the delay for the steam achievements (or at least one of the reasons it could occur)

Thank you all for your support!