 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals The Bazaar PEAK THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19600589 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Tweaking the magic spells (66 total).

Complete patch notes on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/136484879

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link