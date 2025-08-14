0.2.04 (alpha)
Major Changes
- Completely reworked aim mechanic for horror genre
- Changed "lose life" to "take damage" for player actions (can now be blocked with shields!)
- Heal cards now have erase threshold
Quality of Life Improvements
- Added fullscreen/windowed mode toggle
- Improved level up screen with better colors
Bug Fixes
- Fixed tooltip persisting at battle start
- Fixed gold animation at run start
- Fixed animation glitch at battle start
- Fixed various card texts and UI issues
- Performance improvements
Balance Updates
- Reworked poison mechanics
- Reworked Necromancer buffs
- Buffed multiple enemies for better challenge
- Adjusted various cards and abilities
- Fine-tuned game difficulty curve
Changed files in this update