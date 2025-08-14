 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600581 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Big update today with major gameplay improvements and fixes!


0.2.04 (alpha)

Major Changes


  • Completely reworked aim mechanic for horror genre
  • Changed "lose life" to "take damage" for player actions (can now be blocked with shields!)
  • Heal cards now have erase threshold


Quality of Life Improvements

  • Added fullscreen/windowed mode toggle
  • Improved level up screen with better colors


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed tooltip persisting at battle start
  • Fixed gold animation at run start
  • Fixed animation glitch at battle start
  • Fixed various card texts and UI issues
  • Performance improvements


Balance Updates

  • Reworked poison mechanics
  • Reworked Necromancer buffs
  • Buffed multiple enemies for better challenge
  • Adjusted various cards and abilities
  • Fine-tuned game difficulty curve

