POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition The Bazaar PEAK
14 August 2025 Build 19600515 Edited 14 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • Agility Relic should now respect things that block Relics. (This notably fixes being able to dash out of Hecate's A04 tween)

GODS

Achilles

  • Fixed his short ability descriptions for his 1 and Ult

Janus

  • General

    • Thinking With Portals description updated with distance tracker

  • Portal

    • Fixed an issue where wall portals would appear at origin when creating ground portals

    • Now respects cripple

    • Should not let stacked allies through all at once/staggered

  • Unstable Vortex

    • Made it more difficult for Janus to double hit targets (Investigating a more long term answer)

Danzaborou

  • Dishonest Duplication

    • Clones should stop and attack when in range

Changed files in this update

