General
Agility Relic should now respect things that block Relics. (This notably fixes being able to dash out of Hecate's A04 tween)
GODS
Achilles
Fixed his short ability descriptions for his 1 and Ult
Janus
General
Thinking With Portals description updated with distance tracker
Portal
Fixed an issue where wall portals would appear at origin when creating ground portals
Now respects cripple
Should not let stacked allies through all at once/staggered
Unstable Vortex
Made it more difficult for Janus to double hit targets (Investigating a more long term answer)
Danzaborou
Dishonest Duplication
Clones should stop and attack when in range
