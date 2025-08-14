Hi everyone!
We have a quick, smaller update this time around while we work on big things behind the scenes! Here's a summary of the most important changes on this latest version, then we'll get to a short preview of what we're working on.
New Features:
- Added Bren MK1.
- Reworked Bren MK2.
- Added feature to cancel artillery fire radio call. AI will also cancel Artillery fire when necessary.
- Added new magnetic/sticky grenade system (for the moment used on the Japanese Type 99 Mine)
- Added crosshair size setting.
- Changes with vehicle MGs accuracy system.
Fixes and Improvements:
- Important performance improvements.
- Improvements in TPS animations.
- Fixes with various weapons.
- Improvements with some textures.
- Improvements in map & mission balancing.
- Major fixes with localizations.
- Fixes with SBD Dauntless.
- Fixes with some props.
- Fixes with uniforms.
- Fixes with turret rotation sound.
- Many other smaller fixes
Upcoming Reworks & Future plans
We mentioned last time we were setting full map-making attention to our Anzio campaign rework, in which Anzio is being split into two maps and campaigns, consisting of Anzio and Cassino with the surrounding Gustav Line area. The number of missions currently planned for Anzio is going to be around 13-15, with Cassino likely being around 8 (but we aren't as far into development for that yet so we aren't too sure).
The new Anzio campaign will feature Operation Shingle: the operation involving the allied landings at Anzio and establishment of the beachhead in January. It will also feature Operation Fischfang: with multiple missions centered around the German counteroffensive at Anzio launched in February along with similar counteroffensives and clashes in the next months. Finally, it will feature Operation Diadem: the allied breakout of the stalemate at Anzio, where they finally take the long struggled for cities of Cisterna and Campoleone.
Now the campaign will feel much more connected as a narrative, and will also visually prettier and more accurate to the area as well. There is no set release date for the Anzio remake just yet, but it is possible to come into beta branches at the earliest next month. We will keep you updated and you can see various work-in-progress pics along with progress updates in our discord!
Cassino work is underway as well, and we'll share updates on that in future posts here as well as our discord.
Outskirts of Cisterna
🏆 Easy Red 2 Community Campaign Contest
Last week we launched the Easy Red 2 Custom Campaign Contest — your chance to show off your mapping, mission design, and scripting skills, earn some swag, bragging rights, and maybe even get your work integrated into Easy Red 2!
Let's recap the rules.
The contest will accept 3 different categories:
Vanilla Campaign
• Map: uses only base‑game assets (no mods).
• Mission: one “showcase” mission built on your map.
Modded Campaign
• Map & Mission: you may use any Steam Workshop mods (your own or others’), but they must be publicly available.
• Mission: one “showcase” mission built on your map. You may use any Steam Workshop mods (your own or others’), but they must be publicly available.
Scripted Mission with Vanilla content
• Mission: heavily scripted (new game‑modes, advanced triggers, etc.)
• Map: must be a vanilla or existing WS map that doesn’t use mods.
👉 Get all the details on Discord:
https://discord.com/channels/778000642932211752/1401949490151161886
Full rules, prizes, submission guidelines, and everything you need to dominate this contest awaits in our Discord server, where it will be much easier to submit and review missions thanks to the dedicated channels and threads.
Let's see what you can create! 💪
Check out the Shanghai-Nanking DLC if you haven’t yet!
Our most recent DLC was released just earlier this year!
In Easy Red 2: Shanghai-Nanking, you will fight for control of Shanghai, and the conflict will spread to locations such as: Luodian, Baoshan, Wusong, Jinshanwei, Hongkou, Suzhou creek, Chunhua, the Yuhuatai hills and the city of Nanjing.
Extra InformationIn case you didn't know, we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.
We will continue to improve all features of the base game, and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions forums and the official Discord server.
Thank you for all of your continued support, and we'll see you again next time!
Marco and the Easy Red 2 Development Team
