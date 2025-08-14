 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600471 Edited 14 August 2025 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Tutorial section has been expanded with more details.

-A bankruptcy warning notification now appears at the top right when your money falls below 20.

-Previously, if you purchased an upgrade from the shop without enough money, you would immediately go bankrupt. Now, if you don't have enough funds, you'll simply receive a warning.

-Bankruptcy checks are now more active in the Market and Game scenes.

-Income rate has been increased.

-The days when the rival çiğköfte master appears have been changed, and the disappearance time of the dialogue bubble has been reduced from 5 seconds to 3.5 seconds.

-The days when the beggar appears have been changed.

-The day the cleanliness inspector first arrives has been changed from Day 3 to Day 2.

