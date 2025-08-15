Hello everyone!

Richard:







Richard's Backtsory:

Richard was once a respected entomologist with a burning passion for the unique fauna of Greenhill’s region. When he was offered support by a mysterious benefactor to fund his research, he accepted with enthusiasm, unaware he was stepping into the Undertaker’s web.



Among the many incredible species he cataloged, none sparked his imagination more than the Eternal Butterflies, rare creatures said to boost magical ability and slow aging. Richard proudly shared his findings, believing he was advancing science for the greater good.



But his dreams crumbled when R0B3RT broke free from the Undertaker’s lab. It was then that Richard discovered the truth: his research had been twisted to amplify the Undertaker’s powers, nearly wiping out the Eternal Butterflies.



Horrified, Richard fled with the last surviving female specimen. Now branded a traitor, he fights to undo the damage he helped cause and to find a mate that can save the species he once doomed.





Richard starts with:





Bug Net Gun: A butterfly appears twice a day. It drops XP orbs as it moves and disappears afters 60s. Catching it gathers ALL collectibles on the ENTIRE map.









Sisyphe:





In a hidden corner of the Undertaker’s lab, a cruel experiment took shape. Using Richard’s discoveries without his knowledge, the necromancer attempted to craft the ideal soldier. Sisyphe was the result: a fusion of science and dark magic, built to obey and destroy.



But when the Undertaker discovered the superior potential of golems and his ascendant over them, the project was abruptly abandoned. Sisyphe was tossed aside and left for dead in a forgotten chamber of the lab.



Everything changed the day Richard fled the lab. Discovering the rejected creation, he was horrified to see how his work had been twisted. Moved by guilt and pity, he freed Sisyphe.



Since then, Sisyphe has followed his savior wherever he goes and has taken a stance against his twisted father. Though his origins lie in artificial brutality, something inside him shifted. With Richard’s guidance, Sisyphe now fights not because he is told to do so, but because he wants to.



Sisyphe starts with:





Terracotta Cannon: When your projectiles hit an enemy, they grow by 20% size and damage. Your projectiles are 50% slower. Gain 3 pierce.







HIVE BLIGHT!



Backroll Boulder: Before dashing, launch a huge unstoppable dung ball behind you. It bounces off screen edge 2 times and deals your damage. Gain 1 dash.





Before dashing, launch a huge unstoppable dung ball behind you. It bounces off screen edge 2 times and deals your damage. Gain 1 dash. Sisyphe Growth: Gradually grow in size and gain +1% dalage. (Cooldown: 3sec). Rest when you take damage. Can stack up to 30 times.





Gradually grow in size and gain +1% dalage. (Cooldown: 3sec). Rest when you take damage. Can stack up to 30 times. Gemini Cricket: A friendly cricket follows you from a distance. When you're too far, it dashes to you, dealing your damage on contact and triggering dash effects.



Patch Note

Quality of life and visual improvements:

It's been a while, I hope you're all doing great!Today, we have managed to get aand to celebrate this event, we wanted to bring you something special!As you may have guessed from the title,will be roaming the desert around Greenhill from now on! Without further a do, let met introduce them!As you might have noticed, there is a recurrent theme between the two of them: Insects! Indeed we wanted to give a nod to our next game, an autobattler roguelite:In addition to the 2 new characters, we also addedAs usual with big updates, we alsoAnyway, that is all for today! I hope you like the new addition!Enjoy!- Removed Hive Bligth announcement pop up from the main menu. Some people had issue with it coming back all the time when it should only have shown up once (sorry)- Game Optimization: There should now be less crash and lag after selecting an upgrade or an object.- 6 new achievements (not added to Steam so it doesn't remove achievements' full completion from players on Steam)- Upgraded definition of projectiles so they still look good even when upscaled- Summons now scale at 50% of your character size instead of 100%- Projectiles now scale at 70% of your character size instead of 100%- Player projectiles appear below ennemies visual when the projectiles reach a certain size- Fix lag issue in main menu