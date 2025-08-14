Space Travel with testing destinations! You can now travel to another space sector, but you must know your destination coordinates, there is a new 5 digit coordinate system. You might find some coordinates, or someone can mention them, then you can use them in your ship to find the location. Science Camp can be visited this way (The game will tell you how to do space travel).

Once you enter space travel you cannot stear, you can only stop the travel, Some NPCs can explan the system to you.

Network can now share inputs with other networks, even networks of other type. I mostly needed it for ship's control panels, Player could in the future buy better control panel and easily replace it by attaching 2 cables, instead of 20. I also did this because I want to re-use ships control panels, so I don't have to update all ships when new features are added.

New damage direction indicator , it's linked to damage caused by personal conflict and vacuum damage.

Stealth approach is now more usable because you are not noticed instantly, instead there is a progress bar above enemy's head of how aware of you he is (works only when trespassing), movement speed and crouch state matters

I realized I can use my quest system and most of it's functions to also do NPC routines, Max is experiomental for this, instead of walking all over the place, he's got points he checkes and then goes for a break to emergenmcy room. Routines are meant to be interupted by emergency situations or quests. I do not intent to do NPC life simulator, I want this mostly for patrols and occasionaly for something cool for some special NPCs

NPCs now have initial location and when you get respawned, they are teleported to it, and their health is reset if it's non zero and if not in the coma.

When you were attempting to clear enemy area and things go wrong and you respawn, enemies are revived by neraby friends if there are still any left, otherwise, the remain in coma. (same logic applies when you leave the sector and return)

There is a new Stealth testing bounty quest, in different Sector (station there is ultra basic, just plain walls, its only for testing)

When member of some group of NPCs adds someone as an enemy, enemy status is shared with all members of the group.