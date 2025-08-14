Today we are happy to announce our second Early Access Hotfix, you can find a full changelog below.



Titan Quest II - Early Access Hotfix 2 - 0.1.1-public.98466+win.1730

After launch we got a small but noticeable number of reports from players losing their save games. This is obviously one of the most critical issues you can have, since losing progress like that will kill the fun out of any game. This patch focuses mostly on addressing those issues with a few minor fixes that made it in along the way.

Save File Corruption Protection

Most of the issues seem to be related to game crashes or other reasons that could lead to save files being written partially to disk. In order to prevent this, we added more safeguards when saving and loading, including automatic backups that will be restored automatically on next game launch.

Cross Character Save Games

We split cross character savegames by game version ("Public" and "MultiplayerPreview" builds will now each use a dedicated cross character savegame).

This mainly affects the Caravan "transfer" tabs, but also tutorial progression, both of which are stored independently of your characters and their campaign progress.

The existing data will be automatically migrated to both of those environments.

- Fixed Caravan stash for Neophyte characters not being saved. Neophyte characters now share the Default difficulty Caravan as intended.

Gameplay

- Fixed dash with the "Always use without moving" option toggled of not working

- Fixed infinite dash damage exploit

Crash Fixes

- Fixed players being able to purchase more caravan stash tabs than intended. This would cause crashes when loading the game. For this reason the stash tabs XII and higher will be lost (including the items in them).

- Application shutdown crash