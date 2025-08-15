This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings to all, whether patient or not! You have been waiting for this event for a long time — and now it is here! Launch of OTS, specifically, the prototype of Operations. The tests will be conducted in several stages: we will run them for a certain period of time, collect feedback, make the necessary changes, and then reopen access. This process will continue until the desired results are achieved.

The first stage starts right now and will last approximately three days.

What is OTS?

For those who hear about this for the first time: OTS is an Open Test Server. Here you can access early versions of major updates. Your part is to share your feedback to help us spot and fix any issues before the final release.

On the OTS, your character will have the gear they had when they got on the test list.

If you are on the list of lucky ones, you will receive an email to your last active character's mailbox with a notification about access to the OTS.

Technical features

This is a test server. It can be stopped or restarted to make changes.

Dates of the current stage of the OTS: August 15, 16, and 17.

OTS objectives

Now we want to know your opinion about Operations. Our goal is to make them fascinating, and for that we need your help. Feedback will be very helpful.

We want to understand whether you like the chosen format. If not, tell us how it could be improved.

We kindly ask for your understanding regarding any flaws in the mode. We will continuously make improvements and adjustments based on the test results.

By the way, if you want to learn more about the process of developing Operations and the challenges we faced, watch this video:

OTS for GLOBAL and Steam — oh yeah!

For the first time, players from the GLOBAL region, as well as those who play via the Steam client, will be able to participate in testing.

Please note: this is a test run. The number of participants is limited to ensure stable server performance.

There will be a single OTS server for the GLOBAL region (for the EU, NA, and SEA regions). Unfortunately, this may cause ping issues for NA and SEA players.

Important!

On Steam, the beta version is available for download to everyone, even those who are not on the list of participants.

This could lead to a situation where you use up your internet traffic downloading the game but are unable to start playing it. To play via Steam, you must select participation in the available beta version in the settings.

Who are we inviting?

Currently, we have given access to the OTS only to some active master rank players. This list will be gradually expanded as necessary. If you haven't got access yet, don't worry — we just want to avoid overloading the servers!

In the future, we will expand the list of players who will be able to try out the mode.

What will be on OTS?

Operation Breach is a session mode designed for three players. Participants will have to work together to complete challenges, fight both regular enemies and bosses, and earn the final reward.

Accesses

In Operations, you will see the Access system for the first time.

This system represents the difficulty levels of the Operation: the higher the Access, the more difficult the enemies.

Every 3 Access levels, players are given an additional complication — the difficulty Modifier.

For more information, please refer to the “How to play” section.

How to start Operations?

After launching OTS, you will find yourself at the Bar location. From there, you can go to the “Session Battles” section and select the “Operations” tab.

Important! We have prepared general information about Operations to help you better understand what to expect and how to interact with the menu.

Please note that you can play either solo or as part of a team. If you don't have a team, you can find a squad through the auto search.

A squad can consist of two or three fighters, but we recommend launching Operations only with a full squad for maximum effectiveness.

When you are ready, launch Operation Breach!

A bit about classes

Please note: the character class changes depending on the armour worn.

Assault — Combat

Operative — Combo

Support — Scientist

We do not provide you with a complete guide so that you can study the features of the mode yourself and help us identify flaws in the training.

Rat hunter boss

Here's a little hint: you can defeat it by simply shooting at everything that moves, but it will be much easier if you find the right way to get through. Good luck!

Rewards for OTS

To receive the reward, you must complete the tasks in the “Challenges” tab.

We will transfer the rewards for successfully completed challenges to the main server after the OTS is complete and credit them to the corresponding characters.

Challenge Reward Successfully complete 3 operations while playing as the Assault class 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare parts Successfully complete 3 operations while playing as the Operative class 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare parts Successfully complete 3 operations while playing as the Support class 10 Advanced Tools 20 Advanced Spare parts Successfully complete the operation on the 3rd access 15 Advanced Tools 30 Advanced Spare parts 10 Strength Improvements 10 Battery Energy drinks Successfully complete the operation on the 6th access 15 Advanced Tools 30 Advanced Spare parts 15 Strength Improvements 15 Battery Energy drinks Successfully complete the operation on the 9th access 20 Advanced Tools 40 Advanced Spare parts 20 Strength Improvements 20 Battery Energy drinks Successfully complete the operation on the 15th access 35 Advanced Tools 70 Advanced Spare parts 25 Strength Improvements 25 Battery Energy drinks

Conclusion

Please note that mechanics appearing on the OTS may be in early or test format. Their goal is to collect feedback that will help improve the mode.

Thank you for helping us make the game better, and see you at OTS!

Sincerely,

EXBO Team