- State Building Edict: A new state-level policy designed to streamline the development of large empires. Through this edict, you can direct your bureaucracy to automatically fund the research and construction of Flood Control, Irrigation, Roads, and Ports across all your territories. This centralized approach offers convenience at a premium, being slightly more costly than managing each project individually. It's the perfect tool for rulers who wish to manage their sprawling domains with broad strokes, ensuring foundational infrastructure is developed everywhere without micromanagement.
- Fix bug with Regional Roads, and one with maximum tooltip not updating correctly
- You can now properly delete saves from the game
- Fish, Fauna & Flora have now higher growth rate if you have good tech
- Fix Polar hardiness Trait
- Fixed some edge case for Companies trade generation
- Slight Nerf of Great Library Fire
- Boost Philosophy generation from Academia
- Literature now generate a bit of Philosophy
- May have fix an issue with Working Conditions for early spawn
1.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update