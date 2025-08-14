A Post-Apocalyptic Adventure

Dynamic, action-oriented combat – where cute meets dangerous as you take on Doctor Wolf’s minions in fierce battle. Pick up skills, earn and unlock new weapons, and take advantage of dynamic movement to get through the next fight.



A woolly hero, with an unknown past – with a post-apocalyptic narrative for players to uncover. Hop into Omega to protect the flock, and slowly uncover deep lore to discover who you truly are.



Player-driven skill combos – in additions to picking up new skills, upgrade and choose between passive buffs and active combo effects to deliver unique chains and synergies.



Roguelike progression – even now there's plenty to unlock in Ovis Loop, but you'll have to work for it. Hit the Loop and progress along the path until the lupine minions best you. Then hit it all over again with new skills and abilities to turn the tide of battle.



Fights which evolve to meet your playstyle – in each Loop, end-level bosses adapt to your playstyle, rushing forward to meet wary sheep, or teleporting to combat those using area-effect skills. The battle doesn't just get harder, it adapts to you.

What’s in the Next Loop?

Friends, Lambs, Countrysheep, lend us your hooves. Ovis Loop has officially launched into Early Access and we need you. The Battle to protect the flock has never been more important. Here’s what’s in, what's new, and what’s coming soon.With the green light for launch, it’s time to step into Omega’s hooves to protect the flock. You’ll find a lot to be getting on with in Ovis Loop even at this early stage, including:So that’s what you’ve currently got, but what can you get your hooves on next? We’ve been so incredibly lucky to have had so many Protectors joining us for demos and playtests, and putting in the time and effort to leave such detailed feedback.This has meant that, for a large part, Ovis Loop has already been designed around our players. This meant that Early Access was a natural step on the path to release, allowing players to keep on shaping Ovis Loop, something we are very passionate about.With that in mind, we’ve crafted a roadmap to show you what we’re looking at between now and our full release. Of course, with the small team we have here, and depending on the feedback we get from players during Early Access, this is subject to change. However, we wanted to start as we mean to go on, with transparency and communication with you, our players and Protectors.We’re so thankful for all of the feedback you’ve delivered, and we hope you’ll continue battling Doctor Wolf with us as we continue into the Early Access Loop.