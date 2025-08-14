Update 0.99.14

Added a tooltip showing the skill of a colonist currently on an expedition in the colonist assignment menu.

Added a tooltip for late-game events in the custom sandbox settings.

Added indicators for resource shortages on generators that consume resources.

Added a progress bar for each type of science point when hovering over a research.

Added a tooltip showing fuel consumption when hovering over Fuel Generators at outposts.

Added a description for the Backer Monument.

New upgrade for the Underground Conveyor, increasing its range by 10 tiles.

Living block tooltips now display food consumption and colonist capacity on hover.

Regolith refinery at outposts now shows production per cycle.

Tooltips for points of interest now display the required colonist trait on hover.

Added drone maintenance settings for the Expedition Center.

Locked outpost module tooltips now show the required research.

Monthly report expanded with detailed income and expenditure information.

Added a check for the presence of a Diplomat for the “Locked In” quest.

Contracts preview now shows how many days the science point reward will cover.

Added visual highlighting during transport selection when assigning a route.

Contracts profit is now affected by CPU.

Notification added when the Cargo Dock is full.

Notification added when an outpost lacks resources or power.

When hovering over an outpost module, additional effects now include anomaly modifiers and the bonus from the number of Harvesters.

Colonist professions are now displayed in route setup.

Notification added when a vein is depleted.

10 new soundtracks (available to owners of The Crust Complete Soundtrack Pack ).

New research options: storage capacity upgrade, kitchen upgrade, drone mining efficiency upgrade, and organics growth acceleration.

Removed unnecessary decimal digits in outpost displays.



Fixed negative colonist bonus values on outposts.



Fixed an issue where colonist needs affected the production bonus on outposts.



Fixed display of negative resources when assigning a route.



Fixed a bug where distributor filters would not reset.



Fixed power distribution system: during daytime, if Solar Panels fully cover base consumption, resource-consuming power sources are no longer activated.



Fixed Spanish localization.



Tooltips for wall blueprints now correctly show only the remaining required resources.



Fixed crash caused by directly connecting the outputs of two modules.



Fixed conveyor delivery to the Assembler.



Minor texture optimization on the Orbital Map.



Fixed visual appearance of module panels.



Fixed solar panels being in the wrong position after loading a save.



Fixed incorrect display of Harvester modifiers.



Fixed a bug that locked upgrades at outposts after upgrading a Helium-3 Extractor at one outpost.



Fixed a bug that allowed sending a colonist on a second expedition while they were already on one.



Fixed an issue where Alt+LMB did not work during conveyor construction.



Right-clicking in conveyor mode now correctly exits the mode.



Fixed a bug where ice dropped on the ground would fall through terrain.



Fixed colonists disappearing from the expedition UI after reopening it.



Fixed tooltip information for module upgrades at outposts.



Fixed missing resource requirements in the Conveyor Elevator construction UI.



Monthly report now correctly shows the previous month's data.



Fixed a bug where pausing during the landing animation of purchased transport would cause it to disappear.



Fixed FPS drop caused by overlapping credit-receiving sound effects.



Fixed a bug where the Fuel Generator at an outpost stopped consuming fuel after save/load.



Fixed a crash when connecting conveyors to the Launch Station.



Fixed incorrect boundaries of the Technology Center.



Fixed the animation of the Modular Terminals Factory.



Fixed the selection indicator for a Regolith Extractor marked for demolition.



Fixed the issue where pressing Esc did not properly close the Radio Station window.



Fixed a bug where scrolling in any window changed the camera distance.



Fixed an issue where colonists sent on an expedition that was canceled before they boarded the transport remained listed as on the expedition, preventing them from being assigned elsewhere.

