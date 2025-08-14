Update 0.99.14
Added
New research options: storage capacity upgrade, kitchen upgrade, drone mining efficiency upgrade, and organics growth acceleration.
10 new soundtracks (available to owners of The Crust Complete Soundtrack Pack).
Notification added when a vein is depleted.
Colonist professions are now displayed in route setup.
When hovering over an outpost module, additional effects now include anomaly modifiers and the bonus from the number of Harvesters.
Notification added when an outpost lacks resources or power.
Notification added when the Cargo Dock is full.
Contracts profit is now affected by CPU.
Added visual highlighting during transport selection when assigning a route.
Contracts preview now shows how many days the science point reward will cover.
New outpost artwork.
Added a check for the presence of a Diplomat for the “Locked In” quest.
Harvesters movement sounds.
Monthly report expanded with detailed income and expenditure information.
Locked outpost module tooltips now show the required research.
Added drone maintenance settings for the Expedition Center.
Tooltips for points of interest now display the required colonist trait on hover.
Regolith refinery at outposts now shows production per cycle.
Living block tooltips now display food consumption and colonist capacity on hover.
New upgrade for the Underground Conveyor, increasing its range by 10 tiles.
Added a description for the Backer Monument.
Added a tooltip showing fuel consumption when hovering over Fuel Generators at outposts.
Added a progress bar for each type of science point when hovering over a research.
Added indicators for resource shortages on generators that consume resources.
Added a tooltip for late-game events in the custom sandbox settings.
Added a tooltip showing the skill of a colonist currently on an expedition in the colonist assignment menu.
Fixed
Removed unnecessary decimal digits in outpost displays.
Fixed negative colonist bonus values on outposts.
Fixed an issue where colonist needs affected the production bonus on outposts.
Fixed display of negative resources when assigning a route.
Fixed a bug where distributor filters would not reset.
Fixed power distribution system: during daytime, if Solar Panels fully cover base consumption, resource-consuming power sources are no longer activated.
Fixed Spanish localization.
Tooltips for wall blueprints now correctly show only the remaining required resources.
Fixed crash caused by directly connecting the outputs of two modules.
Fixed conveyor delivery to the Assembler.
Minor texture optimization on the Orbital Map.
Fixed visual appearance of module panels.
Fixed solar panels being in the wrong position after loading a save.
Fixed incorrect display of Harvester modifiers.
Fixed a bug that locked upgrades at outposts after upgrading a Helium-3 Extractor at one outpost.
Fixed a bug that allowed sending a colonist on a second expedition while they were already on one.
Fixed an issue where Alt+LMB did not work during conveyor construction.
Right-clicking in conveyor mode now correctly exits the mode.
Fixed a bug where ice dropped on the ground would fall through terrain.
Fixed colonists disappearing from the expedition UI after reopening it.
Fixed tooltip information for module upgrades at outposts.
Fixed missing resource requirements in the Conveyor Elevator construction UI.
Monthly report now correctly shows the previous month's data.
Fixed a bug where pausing during the landing animation of purchased transport would cause it to disappear.
Fixed FPS drop caused by overlapping credit-receiving sound effects.
Fixed a bug where the Fuel Generator at an outpost stopped consuming fuel after save/load.
Fixed a crash when connecting conveyors to the Launch Station.
Fixed incorrect boundaries of the Technology Center.
Fixed the animation of the Modular Terminals Factory.
Fixed the selection indicator for a Regolith Extractor marked for demolition.
Fixed the issue where pressing Esc did not properly close the Radio Station window.
Fixed a bug where scrolling in any window changed the camera distance.
Fixed an issue where colonists sent on an expedition that was canceled before they boarded the transport remained listed as on the expedition, preventing them from being assigned elsewhere.
Corrected a typo in the track numbering.
Changed
Visual improvements to the Transport Cannon UI.
Visual adjustments to the Territory Probe launch planning screen.
Visual adjustments to the gear icon in the outpost storage UI when no resource is selected.
Updated recipes in the Manufacturer.
The Canteen has been moved to a different category in the construction menu.
Default SFX UI volume reduced from 60->55.
Adjusted slag contrast to make it more visible on conveyors.
Updated the carbon fiber model.
Modified the shade of the underground conveyor to a different red.
Balance
Slightly increased profit from selling drones.
Reduced market volume of certain resources by 10–15%.
Increased volatility of some resources by 5%.
Reduced maximum ice quantity in veins by 12%.
Balanced the Outpost Fuel Generator upgrade.
Adjusted outpost rental costs based on number of outposts owned.
Increased the cost curve for purchasing additional outposts.
Increased Helium-3 extractor upgrade efficiency by 5–10%.
Slightly increased the growth rate of science point prices in CRUST Solution as the base develops.
Rebalanced scientist colonist efficiency scaling with skill level.
Increased energy cell consumption time in the Thermonuclear Generator 100->120.
Added concrete to starting resources in sandbox mode on higher difficulty levels.
Reduced the cost of building a floor tile (1 steel + 1 concrete → 1 concrete), speeding up room construction by 40%.
Increased the cost of building walls (1 steel + 1 concrete → 2 steel + 1 concrete).
