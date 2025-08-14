 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600167
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.99.14

Added

  • New research options: storage capacity upgrade, kitchen upgrade, drone mining efficiency upgrade, and organics growth acceleration.

  • 10 new soundtracks (available to owners of The Crust Complete Soundtrack Pack).

  • Notification added when a vein is depleted.

  • Colonist professions are now displayed in route setup.

  • When hovering over an outpost module, additional effects now include anomaly modifiers and the bonus from the number of Harvesters.

  • Notification added when an outpost lacks resources or power.

  • Notification added when the Cargo Dock is full.

  • Contracts profit is now affected by CPU.

  • Added visual highlighting during transport selection when assigning a route.

  • Contracts preview now shows how many days the science point reward will cover.

  • New outpost artwork.

  • Added a check for the presence of a Diplomat for the “Locked In” quest.

  • Harvesters movement sounds.

  • Monthly report expanded with detailed income and expenditure information.

  • Locked outpost module tooltips now show the required research.

  • Added drone maintenance settings for the Expedition Center.

  • Tooltips for points of interest now display the required colonist trait on hover.

  • Regolith refinery at outposts now shows production per cycle.

  • Living block tooltips now display food consumption and colonist capacity on hover.

  • New upgrade for the Underground Conveyor, increasing its range by 10 tiles.

  • Added a description for the Backer Monument.

  • Added a tooltip showing fuel consumption when hovering over Fuel Generators at outposts.

  • Added a progress bar for each type of science point when hovering over a research.

  • Added indicators for resource shortages on generators that consume resources.

  • Added a tooltip for late-game events in the custom sandbox settings.

  • Added a tooltip showing the skill of a colonist currently on an expedition in the colonist assignment menu.


Fixed

  • Removed unnecessary decimal digits in outpost displays.

  • Fixed negative colonist bonus values on outposts.

  • Fixed an issue where colonist needs affected the production bonus on outposts.

  • Fixed display of negative resources when assigning a route.

  • Fixed a bug where distributor filters would not reset.

  • Fixed power distribution system: during daytime, if Solar Panels fully cover base consumption, resource-consuming power sources are no longer activated.

  • Fixed Spanish localization.

  • Tooltips for wall blueprints now correctly show only the remaining required resources.

  • Fixed crash caused by directly connecting the outputs of two modules.

  • Fixed conveyor delivery to the Assembler.

  • Minor texture optimization on the Orbital Map.

  • Fixed visual appearance of module panels.

  • Fixed solar panels being in the wrong position after loading a save.

  • Fixed incorrect display of Harvester modifiers.

  • Fixed a bug that locked upgrades at outposts after upgrading a Helium-3 Extractor at one outpost.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed sending a colonist on a second expedition while they were already on one.

  • Fixed an issue where Alt+LMB did not work during conveyor construction.

  • Right-clicking in conveyor mode now correctly exits the mode.

  • Fixed a bug where ice dropped on the ground would fall through terrain.

  • Fixed colonists disappearing from the expedition UI after reopening it.

  • Fixed tooltip information for module upgrades at outposts.

  • Fixed missing resource requirements in the Conveyor Elevator construction UI.

  • Monthly report now correctly shows the previous month's data.

  • Fixed a bug where pausing during the landing animation of purchased transport would cause it to disappear.

  • Fixed FPS drop caused by overlapping credit-receiving sound effects.

  • Fixed a bug where the Fuel Generator at an outpost stopped consuming fuel after save/load.

  • Fixed a crash when connecting conveyors to the Launch Station.

  • Fixed incorrect boundaries of the Technology Center.

  • Fixed the animation of the Modular Terminals Factory.

  • Fixed the selection indicator for a Regolith Extractor marked for demolition.

  • Fixed the issue where pressing Esc did not properly close the Radio Station window.

  • Fixed a bug where scrolling in any window changed the camera distance.

  • Fixed an issue where colonists sent on an expedition that was canceled before they boarded the transport remained listed as on the expedition, preventing them from being assigned elsewhere.

  • Corrected a typo in the track numbering.


Changed

  • Visual improvements to the Transport Cannon UI.

  • Visual adjustments to the Territory Probe launch planning screen.

  • Visual adjustments to the gear icon in the outpost storage UI when no resource is selected.

  • Updated recipes in the Manufacturer.

  • The Canteen has been moved to a different category in the construction menu.

  • Default SFX UI volume reduced from 60->55.

  • Adjusted slag contrast to make it more visible on conveyors.

  • Updated the carbon fiber model.

  • Modified the shade of the underground conveyor to a different red.


Balance

  • Slightly increased profit from selling drones.

  • Reduced market volume of certain resources by 10–15%.

  • Increased volatility of some resources by 5%.

  • Reduced maximum ice quantity in veins by 12%.

  • Balanced the Outpost Fuel Generator upgrade.

  • Adjusted outpost rental costs based on number of outposts owned.

  • Increased the cost curve for purchasing additional outposts.

  • Increased Helium-3 extractor upgrade efficiency by 5–10%.

  • Slightly increased the growth rate of science point prices in CRUST Solution as the base develops.

  • Rebalanced scientist colonist efficiency scaling with skill level.

  • Increased energy cell consumption time in the Thermonuclear Generator 100->120.

  • Added concrete to starting resources in sandbox mode on higher difficulty levels.

  • Reduced the cost of building a floor tile (1 steel + 1 concrete → 1 concrete), speeding up room construction by 40%.

  • Increased the cost of building walls (1 steel + 1 concrete → 2 steel + 1 concrete).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1465471
