Hi Runners!
Let's introduce SnowRunner's Season 16: High Voltage!⚡
Get ready to restore infrastructure and build a hydroelectric power plant to bring power back to the region!
EXPLORE 3 NEW MAPS 🌍
This new season introduces three massive maps in Washington filled with fresh challenges:
Solace Bay - a coastal zone with a giant train bridge, a freight port, and lighthouses.
Selten River State Park - a rugged mountain area with a drawbridge, rail yard, and a brand-new garage.
Selten River Mountains - home to a huge hydraulic dam and a fish farm.
3 NEW TRUCKS TO MASTER 🚚
Take on these missions with three powerful additions to your fleet:
HIB Billert 1980 – a compact, versatile off-roader.
PLAD 440 “Buddy” – the ultimate support truck.
Sleiter ST 833 “Chimera” – a true heavy-duty beast.
YEAR 5 PASS IS AVAILABLE! 🚜
It's a real pleasure to announce that the Year 5 Pass is now available, bringing four brand-new seasons packed with fresh content in the months ahead.
Grab it now and unlock exclusive instant skin rewards for your trucks!
Thanks for your continued support, Runners! We're happy to continue this journey with you!
And now, let's take a look at the patch notes:
✨ NEW CONTENT
\[DLC] New region, Washington State – a region consisting of 3 new maps set in the United States
\[DLC] New trucks:
HIB Billert 1980
PLAD 440 "BUDDY"
Sleiter ST 833 “Chimera”
\[DLC] New add-ons and trailers:
HIB Billert Van Body Addon
PLAD Sideboard Bed
Sleiter Flatbed
Long Sleiter Flatbed
Long Sleiter Sideboard Bed
Sleiter Sideboard Bed
Spare Wheels and Supplies for Sleiter
Special Crane Trailer
Forwood-LS Logging Semi-Trailer (Extended Double Logging Semi-Trailer)
Foldable Logging Semi-Trailer
Hydrolift Saddle
🚛 VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS
Fixed the issue where all cargo management zones appeared empty when Manual Loading mode was active
Fixed the issue where non-logs cargo could be incorrectly packed on log addons and trailers
Fixed the issue where logs cargo shifted incorrectly when using both logging frame addon and log trailer
Fixed the cargo clipping issue in the first slot of 'Flatbed Semi-Trailer Loaded with Parts' after unpacking
Fixed the issue where the "Not enough logs." message incorrectly appeared when 1-2 units of Logs cargo were placed in the first slot of the 'Double Logging Semi-trailer'
Fixed the issue where the legs of the 'Double Logging Semi-Trailer' were positioned too close to the rear of certain trucks, causing collisions
Fixed rear axle malfunctions on the Kenworth T880-W990
🤝 CO-OP
Fixed the issue where trucks, cargo, and trailers would fly after restarting a mission and re-entering the level in co-op
Fixed the issue where the 'Taking Stock of the Damage' contract wouldn't complete if the host was on another map
Fixed endless session search while connection to co-op session on Xbox
Fixed the issue where an incorrect offline mode warning appeared when selecting a save game to create a co-op session on Xbox
Fixed the hardlock issue where the 'Back' button disappeared after reconnecting to network while in the Settings menu on Xbox
🔍 MOD BROWSER
Fixed the issue where the mod unsubscription confirmation window couldn't be closed in Mod Browser
Fixed the issue where non-loaded mods attempted to reload repeatedly after each page refresh when the subscribed mods exceeded cache limits on Switch
Improved download speeds for mods on PlayStation 5
🛞 STEERING WHEELS FIXES
Fixed the issue with missing presets for Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458 Italia Edition in Settings
Fixed the issue where extra icons without text appeared in Truck Storage when using Logitech wheels
Fixed the issue where some UI elements were unavailable in New Game+ Rules menu when using steering wheels
Fixed the issue with mixed up buttons on Thrustmaster TX steering wheel
Fixed the issue where button hints displayed icons for non-existent controls on the Hori Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Xbox Series X|S steering wheel
🔄 OTHER CHANGES
Fixed the issue where the reward didn't match the design table for the 'Top Fun: Frederick' contract in Quebec
Fixed the issue where the 'Scout is recommended' message was missing in the 'Driving on Ice' contract in Quebec
Fixed the issue where some editor functions didn't activate when pressing the corresponding toolbar buttons
Fixed the issue where truck position shifted backward after using Repair and then opening Customize in Garage (Hard Mode)
Fixed the issue where the hitbox of the 'Accept' button was misaligned downward in the 'No Repair Parts' pop-up window during Hard Mode
Fixed the issue where the hitbox of the 'Close' button was misaligned downward in the 'Trailer Store' pop-up window
Fixed the unresponsive 'Buy' button when using cursor control in the 'Trailer Store' menu
Fixed the issue where the "Failed to attach trailer due to insufficient space" warning incorrectly appeared in the 'Trailer Store' when attempting to purchase trailers for trucks without active coupling points
Fixed the issue where Cargo Management zones weren't displayed on Proving Grounds levels
Fixed the issue where players couldn't close or select options in Functions menu after detaching trailers
Improved UI for Steam Deck version
Optimized memory usage on old consoles
Performance improvements
Various visual fixes on maps
Various crash fixes
Localization fixes
See you Runners!
