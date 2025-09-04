Hi Runners!

Let's introduce SnowRunner's Season 16: High Voltage!⚡

Get ready to restore infrastructure and build a hydroelectric power plant to bring power back to the region!

EXPLORE 3 NEW MAPS 🌍

This new season introduces three massive maps in Washington filled with fresh challenges:

Solace Bay - a coastal zone with a giant train bridge, a freight port, and lighthouses.

Selten River State Park - a rugged mountain area with a drawbridge, rail yard, and a brand-new garage.

Selten River Mountains - home to a huge hydraulic dam and a fish farm.

3 NEW TRUCKS TO MASTER 🚚

Take on these missions with three powerful additions to your fleet:

HIB Billert 1980 – a compact, versatile off-roader.

PLAD 440 “Buddy” – the ultimate support truck.

Sleiter ST 833 “Chimera” – a true heavy-duty beast.

YEAR 5 PASS IS AVAILABLE! 🚜

It's a real pleasure to announce that the Year 5 Pass is now available, bringing four brand-new seasons packed with fresh content in the months ahead.

Grab it now and unlock exclusive instant skin rewards for your trucks!

Thanks for your continued support, Runners! We're happy to continue this journey with you!

And now, let's take a look at the patch notes:

✨ NEW CONTENT

\[DLC] New region, Washington State – a region consisting of 3 new maps set in the United States

\[DLC] New trucks:

HIB Billert 1980

PLAD 440 "BUDDY"

Sleiter ST 833 “Chimera”

\[DLC] New add-ons and trailers:

HIB Billert Van Body Addon

PLAD Sideboard Bed

Sleiter Flatbed

Long Sleiter Flatbed

Long Sleiter Sideboard Bed

Sleiter Sideboard Bed

Spare Wheels and Supplies for Sleiter

Special Crane Trailer

Forwood-LS Logging Semi-Trailer (Extended Double Logging Semi-Trailer)

Foldable Logging Semi-Trailer

Hydrolift Saddle



🚛 VEHICLE IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed the issue where all cargo management zones appeared empty when Manual Loading mode was active

Fixed the issue where non-logs cargo could be incorrectly packed on log addons and trailers

Fixed the issue where logs cargo shifted incorrectly when using both logging frame addon and log trailer

Fixed the cargo clipping issue in the first slot of 'Flatbed Semi-Trailer Loaded with Parts' after unpacking

Fixed the issue where the "Not enough logs." message incorrectly appeared when 1-2 units of Logs cargo were placed in the first slot of the 'Double Logging Semi-trailer'

Fixed the issue where the legs of the 'Double Logging Semi-Trailer' were positioned too close to the rear of certain trucks, causing collisions

Fixed rear axle malfunctions on the Kenworth T880-W990

🤝 CO-OP

Fixed the issue where trucks, cargo, and trailers would fly after restarting a mission and re-entering the level in co-op

Fixed the issue where the 'Taking Stock of the Damage' contract wouldn't complete if the host was on another map

Fixed endless session search while connection to co-op session on Xbox

Fixed the issue where an incorrect offline mode warning appeared when selecting a save game to create a co-op session on Xbox

Fixed the hardlock issue where the 'Back' button disappeared after reconnecting to network while in the Settings menu on Xbox

🔍 MOD BROWSER

Fixed the issue where the mod unsubscription confirmation window couldn't be closed in Mod Browser

Fixed the issue where non-loaded mods attempted to reload repeatedly after each page refresh when the subscribed mods exceeded cache limits on Switch

Improved download speeds for mods on PlayStation 5

🛞 STEERING WHEELS FIXES

Fixed the issue with missing presets for Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458 Italia Edition in Settings

Fixed the issue where extra icons without text appeared in Truck Storage when using Logitech wheels

Fixed the issue where some UI elements were unavailable in New Game+ Rules menu when using steering wheels

Fixed the issue with mixed up buttons on Thrustmaster TX steering wheel

Fixed the issue where button hints displayed icons for non-existent controls on the Hori Force Feedback Racing Wheel DLX Xbox Series X|S steering wheel

🔄 OTHER CHANGES

Fixed the issue where the reward didn't match the design table for the 'Top Fun: Frederick' contract in Quebec

Fixed the issue where the 'Scout is recommended' message was missing in the 'Driving on Ice' contract in Quebec

Fixed the issue where some editor functions didn't activate when pressing the corresponding toolbar buttons

Fixed the issue where truck position shifted backward after using Repair and then opening Customize in Garage (Hard Mode)

Fixed the issue where the hitbox of the 'Accept' button was misaligned downward in the 'No Repair Parts' pop-up window during Hard Mode

Fixed the issue where the hitbox of the 'Close' button was misaligned downward in the 'Trailer Store' pop-up window

Fixed the unresponsive 'Buy' button when using cursor control in the 'Trailer Store' menu

Fixed the issue where the "Failed to attach trailer due to insufficient space" warning incorrectly appeared in the 'Trailer Store' when attempting to purchase trailers for trucks without active coupling points

Fixed the issue where Cargo Management zones weren't displayed on Proving Grounds levels

Fixed the issue where players couldn't close or select options in Functions menu after detaching trailers

Improved UI for Steam Deck version

Optimized memory usage on old consoles

Performance improvements

Various visual fixes on maps

Various crash fixes

Localization fixes

See you Runners!