 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 14 August 2025 Build 19600127 Edited 14 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

We’ve just released a brand new update for Harem Dungeon!

Here’s what’s new:

  • 7 new summer-themed monsters

  • 4 brand-new summer scenes for each character

  • Full visual rework of the new scenes, with a much more polished and improved art style

We’re working hard to keep raising the visual quality of the game in future updates.

We're already preparing the Halloween and Christmas events too, so expect themed scenes in the coming months.



👉 If you want to share feedback, report bugs, or just hang out, join us on Discord:

Changed files in this update

Depot 3191581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link