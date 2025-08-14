 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19600039 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

Skip Cards Button: Fixed functionality issue where the skip cards button during reward screens would incorrectly return players to the rewards screen instead of properly skipping card selection
Boss Action Display: Fixed UI overlap issue where the card collection button was blocking boss action previews
Boss next actions are now properly visible without requiring mouse hover
Quality of Life Improvements
Animation Speed: Increased overall animation speed for smoother gameplay experience

