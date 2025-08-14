Welcome back, Ghost Hunters. We’ve got an update for you.

Today, we have deployed a hotfix for Phasmophobia across all platforms. This addresses issues that arose following the release of the Grafton Farmhouse rework. Thank you to those members of the Phasmophobia community who helped identify these.

Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused Twitch Drop rewards to only appear in-game after restarting and launching a lobby.

Fixed an issue on Xbox Series X/S that would cause the CCTV unit screen to go dark after placing multiple cameras in Grafton Farmhouse. This would then cause the player that placed these to disconnect.

Fixed an issue that caused mannequins to hover and clip through the environment after moving.

Fixed an issue that caused the player to become stuck in the downstairs bathroom in Grafton Farmhouse.

Fixed an issue that caused missing text when saving custom difficulties.

Fixed an issue that caused line-of-sight issues above the dining room table in Grafton Farmhouse.

Fixed several visual issues when a player was using hiding spots in Grafton Farmhouse.

Fixed an issue that would cause thrown items to become lost if thrown from the upstairs table in Grafton Farmhouse.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly classed distorted music Media as a Ghost Video.

As you continue your investigations in Phasmophobia, if you encounter bugs, issues or simply have feedback for our team, please use the dedicated channels in the official Phasmophobia Discord.

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team