14 August 2025 Build 19599998
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added in-game leaderboard view
  • Added OST filtering toggle
  • Fixed misspelling in options menu
  • Extra life animation no longer displays more lives than max

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
