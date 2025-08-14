- fixes SteamDeck/BigPicture/Proton issues due to misallocated Name entry
- fixes controller not working when picking core module
Hotfix, Engine 0.10.0a
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a quick hotfix to address the SteamDeck and BigPicture mode crashes on Death. Should also fix some Proton issues.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3126532
Changed files in this update