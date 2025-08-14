 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19599989 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a quick hotfix to address the SteamDeck and BigPicture mode crashes on Death. Should also fix some Proton issues.

  • fixes SteamDeck/BigPicture/Proton issues due to misallocated Name entry
  • fixes controller not working when picking core module

Changed files in this update

Depot 3126531
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3126532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link