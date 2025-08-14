\
MAP\
-added new start screen menu (in the future this level will be where most game start up functions happen to minimize work load and rendering while game is starting.)
-finished basic layout for dining area.
-finished basic layout for shopping area.
-started layout for security main section. (currently working on station holding cells)
-expanded first floor labs area.
-started engine monitoring area.
-Added bathrooms to the registration area.
\
PERFORMANCE\
-Added support for FSR (still testing but appears to work so far. Please notify if any issues occur)
\
MULTIPLAYER\
-Early access to new Containment Game Mode now available.
-Added spectator feature for dead teammates.
Changed files in this update