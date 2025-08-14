\

MAP\

-added new start screen menu (in the future this level will be where most game start up functions happen to minimize work load and rendering while game is starting.)

-finished basic layout for dining area.

-finished basic layout for shopping area.

-started layout for security main section. (currently working on station holding cells)

-expanded first floor labs area.

-started engine monitoring area.

-Added bathrooms to the registration area.

\

PERFORMANCE\

-Added support for FSR (still testing but appears to work so far. Please notify if any issues occur)

\

MULTIPLAYER\

-Early access to new Containment Game Mode now available.

-Added spectator feature for dead teammates.