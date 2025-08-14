Hey Marsnauts,







It's a-live! The Kickstarter project is finally here, we're so excited (and so stressed!) to finally unveil the project to you all.







Take some time to read through what's coming in the game, and, if you believe in the project and would like to see MARS: The Last Exodus become your next dream game, support us!







Digital and Physical rewards are there for pledgers, as well as an exclusive Discord role and access to early access playtest and even early bird access 1 week before the release!









Key infos:







KICKSTARTER (SUPPORT THE PROJECT)





https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cyborgdreams/mars-the-last-exodus-when-colony-sim-meets-rts?ref=7h01dl





DEMO NOW AVAILABLE ON STEAM (NEW)





November 2025 🎉Please share that to your friends and loved ones, and remember that no matter the amount and why you're supporting us, it matters ❤️See you on Mars 🫡Cyborg Dreams and NAGA