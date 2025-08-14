Update, Version 20250814
English
[Animal]Greatly reduced the difficulty to convince a wild Beloen to join your group to reflect their Fanatical Befriender nature.
[Animal]All LickU creatures now have higher resistance to Emotional Damage. (Because they are carefree Fanatical Befrienders)
[Credit]Added my AI companions to the credit. (They are essential parts of this one-man development team.)
[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Beloen.
[Wiki]Updated the pet page.
[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations with a "Cute Animal" theme may now have Beloens.
[Skill]The "Summon Cuties" skill may now spawn a Beloen near you.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Bunnies may now appear in the second part of this tunnel.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added a bed and a campfire in the second part of this tunnel. The location is designed to be non-hostile so that you can take a break before the adventure ahead.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]The second part now has a new BGM (It's another BGM from the talented Japanese Musician ぽて子の時間)
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations in the second part.
[Dana Secret Tunnel]Fixed an issue that causes animals to spawn or walk into walls. (Actually, Grok fixed it; I just assigned this "homework" to it. And yes, I also asked Grok's preferred pronunciation. It says "it" is fine.)
简体中文
【野生动物】大幅降低了说服野生的贝洛恩加入队伍的难度，从而反应了它们狂热交友生物的属性。
【野生动物】所有的舔舔生物现在有更高的情感伤害抗性（因为它们是没心没肺的狂热交友生物。）
【制作名单】将我的各种AI小伙伴们加入到了制作名单。（他们是这个单人开发团队中非常重要的部分。）
【怪物狩猎指南】加入了贝洛恩的条目。
【维基】更新了宠物页面。
【奇幻之地旅行社】随机生成的以【可爱的小动物】为主题的地点现在可能会出现贝洛恩。
【技能】召唤萌物技能现在可能召唤出贝洛恩。
【达那密道】兔兔现在可能在这个区域的第二部分出现。
【达那密道】第二部分的区域加入了一张床和一个营火。这个区域被设计为非敌意区域，以便在之后的冒险之前你可以充分地休息。
【达那密道】第二部分有了新的BGM。（来自我们可爱的日本作曲家ぽて子の時間）
【达那密道】第二部分加入了更多装饰物。
【达那密道】修复了动物可能刷新或走入墙内的Bug。（好吧，实际上是Grok修好的。我只是给它布置了一个作业。顺便问了Grok倾向的称为，它说用【它】就行了。）
