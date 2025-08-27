Hey Fellow Primates!
Thanks for all the love – now grab your loot and dive in. Dunjungle 0.95 update is now live!
This update adds a new ranged main weapon, adds a challenge room to The Sunken Shrine, and includes multiple combat balance adjustments.
- New Ranged Main Weapon: Willow Leaf Knife!
- Added new Challenge Rooms in The Sunken Shrine.
Speed: Act fast to save the monkey fairies!
Tower: Climb the tower, find keys, open treasures!
Tank: Defeat the chubby enemy and its minions!
Tweaks:
- Player jump base height increased
- Nerfed Frog King tongue attack damage and lowered amount of water columns summoned.
- Nerfed Starfish enemy health and damage
- Nerfed minecart hazard's damage and speed
- Buffed Crow Staff's damage
- Buffed Bat and Crow summon's damage
- Buffed Bone Katana Damage
- Idol Family: You will now also recover HP when grabbing this relic
- Balance changes to the cost of unlockables
- Frog Wizard class: Changed Health reduction from 40% to 30%
- Lowered the volume on certain sound effects (like the fireball explosion from the Petrol Can Relic)
Bug Fixes:
- The meteors attack from the final boss were getting stuck in the ceiling
- The enemy spawn rate in the Tank challenges sometimes got stuck
General:
- Game performance optimizations
As always, stay tuned!
The Dunjungle Team
Changed files in this update