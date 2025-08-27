Hey Fellow Primates!

Thanks for all the love – now grab your loot and dive in. Dunjungle 0.95 update is now live!

This update adds a new ranged main weapon, adds a challenge room to The Sunken Shrine, and includes multiple combat balance adjustments.

- New Ranged Main Weapon: Willow Leaf Knife!

- Added new Challenge Rooms in The Sunken Shrine.

Speed: Act fast to save the monkey fairies!

Tower: Climb the tower, find keys, open treasures!

Tank: Defeat the chubby enemy and its minions!

Tweaks:

- Player jump base height increased

- Nerfed Frog King tongue attack damage and lowered amount of water columns summoned.

- Nerfed Starfish enemy health and damage

- Nerfed minecart hazard's damage and speed

- Buffed Crow Staff's damage

- Buffed Bat and Crow summon's damage

- Buffed Bone Katana Damage

- Idol Family: You will now also recover HP when grabbing this relic

- Balance changes to the cost of unlockables

- Frog Wizard class: Changed Health reduction from 40% to 30%

- Lowered the volume on certain sound effects (like the fireball explosion from the Petrol Can Relic)

Bug Fixes:

- The meteors attack from the final boss were getting stuck in the ceiling

- The enemy spawn rate in the Tank challenges sometimes got stuck

General:

- Game performance optimizations

As always, stay tuned!

The Dunjungle Team