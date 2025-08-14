Hi everyone,

since morning I've been trying to fix the authentication bug and it seems to be gone with this update. Sorry about the problem.

Along with that, there's some new content and fixes.

1.19h:

- Tied up NPCs have an indicator showing how much time is left before they break free

- New skill: 'Advanced repairs'. Allows you to repair tools more than once and increases their durability by 25%

- Tools can be repaired once, up to 3 times if you learn the 'Advanced repairs' skill

- You can flag up to 3 objects on the radar, instead of one

- You can unflag radar objects by pressing right mouse buton

- New item requests category: Vehicle parts

- New furniture piece: Magic lever. Moves loot from the truck to the delivery box in the hideout

- New furniture piece: Police jammer. NPCs take longer to call for help, police takes longer to arrive

- New object: Electronic safe. Requires a code, can be broken into if you have a certain skill

- You can interrogate tied up NPCs and find out keypad codes, where traps are etc. (after learing a certain skill)

- If you have over 120 health, you don't go down instantly after being tased

- Fixed bug when the 'package to plant' would be marked as an item to steal in the timed job

- Fixed the undestroyable 103 and 211 bathroom door

- Alarm is triggered when a door with alarm is destroyed

- Fixed dark screen upon loading and pausing the game

- Fixed sidewalk collider issue near 204

- NPCs collision is disabled if you kill them

- Added door key to 103

- Improved input mapping with a controller

- Carried loot weight has an impact on stamina drain while running now

- Added max distance to alarms in keypads etc. NPCs beyond that range won't hear them

- Stolen keys are saved on Endless mode (previously they respawned all the time)

- New morning ambience in the hideout