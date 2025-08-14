 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19599578 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sparky vs. Stohn is here!

The latest update has landed, bringing with it an age-old rivalry to life!

Sparky

A dog-like Lick that has a taste for eggs and isn't afraid to jump into a nest to get them

VS

Stohns

Serious, maybe too serious, about protecting the eggs that keep their nest cozy and warm.

In Addition, the game adds new mechanics like Stealth, which can be experienced during a new event dedicated to making traditional defenses shake in their boots.

This update brings more features and balance changes, which you can learn more about in our Patch Notes

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3818912
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link