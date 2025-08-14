Sparky vs. Stohn is here!

The latest update has landed, bringing with it an age-old rivalry to life!

Sparky

A dog-like Lick that has a taste for eggs and isn't afraid to jump into a nest to get them

VS

Stohns

Serious, maybe too serious, about protecting the eggs that keep their nest cozy and warm.

In Addition, the game adds new mechanics like Stealth, which can be experienced during a new event dedicated to making traditional defenses shake in their boots.

This update brings more features and balance changes, which you can learn more about in our Patch Notes