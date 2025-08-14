1 Year of Mineral on PC!

8 Classic Levels: Reworked

With the Anniversary Update, we've picked our favourite 8 levels from the Core worlds and given them a rework,

Set upon the Etheric Cliffs replay these levels, with the new objective of activating symbols liked to Mineral, Xitol and our community,

Each level has 8 symbols to activate!

New Challenges, Collectables and Achievements

Discover and obtain 12 new collectables (4 Creator tokens and 8 Basalt Gems), these are scattered around the new Anniversary levels.

We've also added 4 of each for Achievements and Challenges, see if you can unlock them all!

The Change List

Fixes to Collectable System in-game and on menus

Improve stability

Addition of new Challenges

New Achievements

Fixes to player customisation

Any issues you spot, please let us know through our Support Page we do our best to be as proactive with bugs as we can, but our team size is super small, and sometimes bugs slip through.

🩵 - The Xitol Team!