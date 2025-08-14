This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Patch v0.7.5.0.73 is now live on the public test branch.

Devlogs are on pause for now while I focus on a sprint of patches and work through the plans we’ve already discussed.

A Community Gazette will be out soon, covering the final stage of the Echoes of the Community update and the plans that will follow once it’s released to the main branch.

Fixes

Fixed issue where wealthy customers complained that cheap rooms were “too expensive.”

Fixed AI state of people waiting for a bus incorrectly showing while waiting for a taxi.

Fixed delivery menu showing incorrect countdown before delivery.

Fixed lights flickering when changing room types.

Fixed laundry bins not displaying “capacity full” errors.

Fixed item utility states for showers not syncing after placing a switchboard.

Fixed lamps not emitting light after placing a switchboard, even when electricity was correctly supplied.

Fixed people getting stuck near their car before despawning if the last customer spawn data was not synced correctly.

Fixed housekeepers stopping their laundry tasks after the laundry room was cloned.

Fixed CCTV cameras sometimes failing to connect to modules if the camera was placed after the module.

Fixed CCTV cameras not connecting to other modules in range if their current module was removed.

Fixed unsynced modules causing save issues if not resynced before saving.

Fixed filter buttons on the employee route/room assignment menu not working.

Fixed item-based financial data not recording correctly, causing wrong values or showing 0 profit/betting for some casino items.

Fixed parking license window not indicating missing documents correctly.

Fixed subway menu not showing the “Authorize” button after construction completes without reopening it.

Fixed room names on the room information menu not syncing after changing the room type via the menu.

Fixed CCTV servers being counted as monitoring tables on the CCTV menu.

Reduced utility line fixed async time per connection to prevent long delays when resort infrastructure is large.

Fixed lamps not lighting up or turning off correctly during pause.

Fixed system attempting a money-change call before items finished loading if removed due to room item placement rules.

Fixed main menu people not playing their walking animation upon returning to the main menu.

Changes