The 2V8 event returns Tuesday, August 19th at 11:00 AM Eastern.

After finishing this match, you will automatically return to your place in the Killer queue.

This allows you (and a friend, if you'd like) to play a match of 2v8 as a Survivor while saving your place in the Killer queue.

When queuing for a 2v8 Killer match, you'll receive the option to Play While You Wait.

Added the option to "Play While You Wait" to the 2v8 game mode.

Removed the bonus which extended the Killer Instinct detection radius beyond the Terror Radius.

Reduced the number of hits needed to down a Survivor while in Feral Frenzy to 6 (was 7) .

Reduced number of targets seen with Killer Instinct to 4 (was 7) .

Reduced the duration of Feral Frenzy to 11s (was 12s) .

While this skill is on cooldown and you are within 32 meters of your teammate, gain 5% Haste and decrease cooldown by 25%.

After the effect has elapsed, the ability will go on cooldown for 60 seconds.

Grants Undetectable for 60 seconds when sending a Survivor to the Cage of Corruption.

Range of Silent Rush ability has been increased to 12m ( was 8m ) .

Escapist Team Skill is now activated by using Active Ability Button 2.

If a listening device is already installed on a generator when 35% repair progress is reached, install a new listening device that resets the 60 second countdown.

The device is deactivated when the generator is damaged or after 60 seconds.

A bugged generator's yellow aura is visible to Survivors and reveals the Killer's aura when within 14 meters.

After being caged, gain access to a listening device that automatically installs on a generator after completing 35% repair progress.

Open Exit Gates 15% faster and reveal your aura to other Survivors within 128 meters.

The trap is deactivated when triggered or after 120 seconds.

Gain the ability to trap a generator. Charges over 90 seconds. Repairing generators can decrease the wait time. Stand next to a generator to install a trap. The trapped generator has a yellow aura visible to Survivors and will stun and blind a Killer who tries to damage it.

When repairing, reveal the generator's aura and your aura to other Survivors.

The Blood Rush perk has been re-enabled.

The Game map and the Jigsaw Piece offering have been re-enabled.

SURVIVOR ITEM: FOG VIAL

Added the ability for The Singularity to teleport to Survivors he can see within the Fog Vial's fog.

Fog Vials now have a maximum of 2 charges.

Fixed an issue where Jonah Vasquez's "Long Swim" outfit would not play the appropriate footstep SFX.

Fixed an issue where the "ready up" SFX would play when activating and deactivating perks in the Loadout.

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph's Tail Strike Attack SFX would appear to be coming from its left side.

Fixed an issue where background noise was heard when Michonne Grimes was hooked.

Fixed an issue where Michonne Grimes' running grunts were louder than other Survivors.

Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Cage of Atonement was invisible from the Killer's point of view.

Fixed an issue where the Blind visual effect was delayed and only lasted a second when blinded as The Animatronic.

Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's head would not follow the direction he was aiming.

Fixed an issue where The Unknown's "The Murder Weapon" was floating out of their hand on the main menu.

Fixed an issue where The Unknown's "The Murder Weapon" was held incorrectly on the match results screen.

Fixed an issue where Lara Croft's "Forged Furs" torso would display gaps when mixed and matched with other leg customization items.

Fixed an issue in the Greenville Square map where The Singularity's biopod could be placed outside of the fence.

Fixed an issue where The Knight could not summon a Guard in multiple areas

Fixed an issue in the Treatment Theatre map where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned would not travel through viable walls and door frames.

Fixed an issue on PS4 where activating the Fog Vial on The Game map could make the screen go black or freeze the game.

Fixed an issue where The Wraith would remain cloaked when stunned by Head On or Blast Mine.

Fixed an issue where Desperate Measures displayed the incorrect value in its description.

Fixed an issue where Exhaustion Perks could be reactivated by triggering Blood Rush while Exhausted.

Fixed an issue on Switch and Switch 2 where generator regression sparks were hard to see.

Fixed an issue where some quest tooltip images appeared smaller than intended.

Fixed an issue where some "Into the Fog" quest tooltips were missing images.

Fixed an issue where the amount of Bloodpoints awarded for completing a quest were not properly shown after abandoning a Trial.

Fixed an issue where bulk spending could fail if an old event item was present in the Bloodweb.

Fixed a server crash which could occur when a Survivor unlocked the secret chest in the Nostromo Wreckage map.

Fixed an issue where vault auras were not revealed when using the Sharpened Flint add-on on the Scribbled Map.