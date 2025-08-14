 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19599448 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

2V8

  • The 2V8 event returns Tuesday, August 19th at 11:00 AM Eastern.

PLAY WHILE YOU WAIT

  • Added the option to "Play While You Wait" to the 2v8 game mode.

    • When queuing for a 2v8 Killer match, you'll receive the option to Play While You Wait.

    • This allows you (and a friend, if you'd like) to play a match of 2v8 as a Survivor while saving your place in the Killer queue.

    • After finishing this match, you will automatically return to your place in the Killer queue.

THE LEGION UPDATE

  • Innate Skills:

    • Reduced the duration of Feral Frenzy to 11s (was 12s).

    • Reduced number of targets seen with Killer Instinct to 4 (was 7).

    • Reduced the number of hits needed to down a Survivor while in Feral Frenzy to 6 (was 7).

    • Removed the bonus which extended the Killer Instinct detection radius beyond the Terror Radius.

SHADOW CLASS UPDATE

  • Team Skill:

    • Grants Undetectable for 60 seconds when sending a Survivor to the Cage of Corruption.

    • After the effect has elapsed, the ability will go on cooldown for 60 seconds.

    • While this skill is on cooldown and you are within 32 meters of your teammate, gain 5% Haste and decrease cooldown by 25%.

ESCAPIST CLASS UPDATE

  • Team Skill (adjustment):

    • Escapist Team Skill is now activated by using Active Ability Button 2.

    • Range of Silent Rush ability has been increased to 12m (was 8m).

GUIDE UPDATE

  • Team Skill:

    • When repairing, reveal the generator's aura and your aura to other Survivors.

    • Gain the ability to trap a generator. Charges over 90 seconds. Repairing generators can decrease the wait time. Stand next to a generator to install a trap. The trapped generator has a yellow aura visible to Survivors and will stun and blind a Killer who tries to damage it.

    • The trap is deactivated when triggered or after 120 seconds.

    • Open Exit Gates 15% faster and reveal your aura to other Survivors within 128 meters.

  • Unlockable Skill:

    • After being caged, gain access to a listening device that automatically installs on a generator after completing 35% repair progress.

    • A bugged generator's yellow aura is visible to Survivors and reveals the Killer's aura when within 14 meters.

    • The device is deactivated when the generator is damaged or after 60 seconds.

    • If a listening device is already installed on a generator when 35% repair progress is reached, install a new listening device that resets the 60 second countdown.

NEW MAPS

  • Treatment Theatre

  • The Shattered Square

  • Greenville Square

Content

  • The Game map and the Jigsaw Piece offering have been re-enabled.

  • The Blood Rush perk has been re-enabled.

SURVIVOR ITEM: FOG VIAL

  • Fog Vials now have a maximum of 2 charges.

  • Added the ability for The Singularity to teleport to Survivors he can see within the Fog Vial's fog.

Bug Fixes

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where Michonne Grimes' running grunts were louder than other Survivors.

  • Fixed an issue where background noise was heard when Michonne Grimes was hooked.

  • Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph's Tail Strike Attack SFX would appear to be coming from its left side.

  • Fixed an issue where the "ready up" SFX would play when activating and deactivating perks in the Loadout.

  • Fixed an issue where Jonah Vasquez's "Long Swim" outfit would not play the appropriate footstep SFX.

Characters

  • Fixed an issue where Lara Croft's "Forged Furs" torso would display gaps when mixed and matched with other leg customization items.

  • Fixed an issue where The Unknown's "The Murder Weapon" was held incorrectly on the match results screen.

  • Fixed an issue where The Unknown's "The Murder Weapon" was floating out of their hand on the main menu.

  • Fixed an issue where The Animatronic's head would not follow the direction he was aiming.

  • Fixed an issue where the Blind visual effect was delayed and only lasted a second when blinded as The Animatronic.

  • Fixed an issue where The Executioner's Cage of Atonement was invisible from the Killer's point of view.

Environment/Maps

  • Fixed an issue on PS4 where activating the Fog Vial on The Game map could make the screen go black or freeze the game.

  • Fixed an issue in the Treatment Theatre map where The Executioner's Punishment of the Damned would not travel through viable walls and door frames.

  • Fixed an issue where The Knight could not summon a Guard in multiple areas

  • Fixed an issue in the Greenville Square map where The Singularity's biopod could be placed outside of the fence.

Perks

  • Fixed an issue where Exhaustion Perks could be reactivated by triggering Blood Rush while Exhausted.

  • Fixed an issue where Desperate Measures displayed the incorrect value in its description.

  • Fixed an issue where The Wraith would remain cloaked when stunned by Head On or Blast Mine.

Platforms

  • Fixed an issue on Switch and Switch 2 where generator regression sparks were hard to see.

Quests

  • Fixed an issue where the amount of Bloodpoints awarded for completing a quest were not properly shown after abandoning a Trial.

  • Fixed an issue where some "Into the Fog" quest tooltips were missing images.

  • Fixed an issue where some quest tooltip images appeared smaller than intended.

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed an issue where bulk spending could fail if an old event item was present in the Bloodweb.

  • Fixed a server crash which could occur when a Survivor unlocked the secret chest in the Nostromo Wreckage map.

  • Fixed an issue where vault auras were not revealed when using the Sharpened Flint add-on on the Scribbled Map.

  • Fixed an issue where the Fog Vial would clip under the ground when dropped.

