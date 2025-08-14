 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19599434 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all!

I just pushed up version 1.0.3 of Tall Trails!

This patch addresses a few bugs, plus makes some fun little changes that I had wanted to make pre-launch that I didn't have a chance to fit in! Hope you enjoy!

  • Fixed an issue where Boot Badge didn't work past 10 items

  • Made a change to how birds work ,')

  • Fixed "Giant Hands" trapping players inside

  • Fixed the "Bug Report View" not being navigable on Steam Deck

  • Fixed a bug where the main menu sometimes wouldn't reopen after you submitted a bug report

  • Brought something back

  • Corrected some more typos

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!

Brady

