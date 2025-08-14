Hello all!
I just pushed up version 1.0.3 of Tall Trails!
This patch addresses a few bugs, plus makes some fun little changes that I had wanted to make pre-launch that I didn't have a chance to fit in! Hope you enjoy!
Fixed an issue where Boot Badge didn't work past 10 items
Made a change to how birds work ,')
Fixed "Giant Hands" trapping players inside
Fixed the "Bug Report View" not being navigable on Steam Deck
Fixed a bug where the main menu sometimes wouldn't reopen after you submitted a bug report
Brought something back
Corrected some more typos
Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!
Brady
