Hello all!

I just pushed up version 1.0.3 of Tall Trails!

This patch addresses a few bugs, plus makes some fun little changes that I had wanted to make pre-launch that I didn't have a chance to fit in! Hope you enjoy!

Fixed an issue where Boot Badge didn't work past 10 items

Made a change to how birds work ,')

Fixed "Giant Hands" trapping players inside

Fixed the "Bug Report View" not being navigable on Steam Deck

Fixed a bug where the main menu sometimes wouldn't reopen after you submitted a bug report

Brought something back

Corrected some more typos

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports!

Brady