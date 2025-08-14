Thank you!

Firstly we would just like to say thank you for playing, reviewing and helping us make our game better with your feedback. We are always looking to improve the experience for our players and listen to your experiences.



What's new!

This patch is bigger than usual as we are preparing for our new chapter Shadow of Nichishima which will be a free content update planned for this Halloween. Here is a list of updates in this patch:

- Fixed issue with the Onsen door (This will only open once you have escaped the house)

- Improved lighting and atmosphere (We listened to feedback saying it was too dark when outside)

- New subtle VHS filter effect (Simple press P to toggle it)

- Fixed event trigger issues (Some encounters have been fixed and adjusted)

- Some additional audio effects have been added

- Player interact icon colour changed to improve visibility



What's next

The next update will bring a whole new chapter with hours of content, to tease this we added the filter option, but this is not going to be the same one used in Shadow of Nichishima. We thank you all for your support and hope you continue to enjoy the updates. We are a very small team and we know sometimes we will make mistakes and get things wrong, but we always aim to improve and listen to our players.