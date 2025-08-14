 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19599111
Update notes via Steam Community
We are updating the open playtest of our game today. We mainly worked on adding the two exciting features that are the core of our game, Fire and Painting. We hope we are creating some interesting gameplay and visuals for you. Don’t forget that the game is still quite early in development.

Menus/UI


  • Separate Victory panel from defeat panel. No more defeat xp-grinding.

    Gameplay


  • Added a totally new fire propagation system. More dynamic and dangerous.
  • Added a new painting system. Painting areas of the map affects buildings, enemies, fire, and even yourself, adding a new layer of customisation to your defense.
  • Increased building and upgrade speed.

    Demo Level


  • Reworked all waves, including more fire in them.
  • Adding information on how the active attack system works.
  • Adding “Rally” informations when creating your first barrack.
  • Adding “Spell” information when upgrading your castle for the first time.

    Fixes


    Gameplay


  • Issues when restarting from last wave
    - Invisible buildings
    - Duplicate drop generation
    - Some upgrades not being properly applied to buildings
  • Fix some building animations that could be stuck, leading to invisible buildings.
  • Fix some building animations that disappeared before reaching 0 HP.

    Demo level


    • [*] Avoid being locked behind some buildings after building them.

