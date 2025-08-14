Hey Pond residents! We’ve just rolled out the Build 2.5.20021.10.33, QoL updates and fixed issues. Dive into the details below and check out the exciting balance changes we've made—your gameplay just got a whole lot better!

A quick note, this patch ONLY applies to PC players, consoles will be updated soon with all of these fixes.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

A question mark ( ? ) now appears on locked objects on the Journal.

Alt bosses now count towards quest progression properly.

Fixed issue where daily run's scoreboards wouldn't load properly.

Fixed issue where some pet perks would carry over from a daily run to a normal run.

Fixed issue where the player couldn't talk with the second sing in the tutorial.

Fixed visual issue where sometimes the UI for chest drops would get stuck on screen.

Fixed visual issue where the HUD disappears after starting a new save file.

Fixed visual issue where the IU for hatching eggs was missing.

Fixed visual issue where the pop-up window for erasing a save file would get stuck on screen after erasing it.

The Lil Cub pet now applies bleed properly on daily runs.

The Roulette now works properly in The Snowlands.

🛠️ Online Bug Fixes:

Bosses now drop the correct amount of ammo for both players.

Fixed issue where dead players couldn't be revived after the victory splash screen of any boss.

Fixed issue where Player 2 would see incorrect spawn positions for enemies inside a secret room.

Fixed issue where using the Pumpkin skin's ability several times would make dead enemies explode again without the VFX.

Fixed visual issue where Player 2 wouldn't see the correct icon for the Item Rooms.

Fixed visual issue where pressing the Esc key on top of a dead player would remove the "Revive" prompt from the screen.

Fixed visual issue where reviving a player with less than base health would show the number of base hearts for their current skin.

Fixed visual issue where the prompt for opening a chest would get stuck on the screen if the other player changes rooms.

Fixed visual issue where the prompt for opening a combat chest inside a secret room would get stuck on Player 2’s screen

Sync Issues

Fixed issue where a player picking a new weapon while the other is changing rooms would have different weapons on each screen.

Fixed issue where mimic chests weapon drops would drop on top of each other. Picking one would show different weapons on each screen.



Thank you for your feedback and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience.



Also, remember to join our Discord server for more information, follow the latest progress, and report any bugs you encounter. You can also report any bugs or issues on Our Bug Report Form



🔗 https://discord.gg/ak-xolotl



We also enabled a Form so you can share your Thoughts and Feedback

Your feedback is invaluable in helping us improve the game! Thank you for your love and continued support! Your reports help us squash those pesky bugs and make AK-xolotl an even better experience. Happy hunting, and see you at the Pond!