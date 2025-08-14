Major Update – Bandits Update v0.6.6
New Faces, New Voices, New ThreatsThis is a big one.
We’ve completely reimagined the bandit faction in Plains of Pain. After months of focused work and collaboration with voice actors, we're proud to introduce 11 brand-new bandit 3D models, each remodeled by our team in our signature visual style, and paired with their own unique voice.
They’re meaner, sharper, and fully integrated into the world visually and sonically.
You’ll hear them shout, mumble, and threaten. If you’re quiet enough, you might even notice how their voices change at night. Every bandit now feels like a distinct character. And every fight feels a little more personal.
Major Additions
- 11 Remodeled Bandit Characters
All bandits have been rebuilt by our team in our signature Plains of Pain style. These new models carry more attitude, visual identity, and danger than ever before.
- 11 Unique Bandit Voiceovers
Each bandit comes with their own voice, recorded with professional voice actors. No more generic grunts. Now they taunt, growl, and react in immersive ways.
- Dynamic Audio Based on Time
Bandits sound different at night if you listen from a distance. It’s subtle. It's creepy. It’s intentional.
New Features & Improvements
- Reworked Bandit Loot Tables
Bandits drop better and more fitting loot. You asked, we delivered.
- New Loot Container in Bandit Stacks (Lord Baron’s Box)
A special locked stash has been added to the second bandit location. Find Lord Baron, get the key, reap the rewards.
- Bandits Repro Audio System (and Explosive Surprise)
Some bandit lairs now have active music systems. You can shoot them down, but be careful. They're rigged to blow.
- Chupacabra Audio Overhaul
We’ve fully replaced its old sounds with something more natural and more unnerving.
Crafting & Repair Overhaul
- New Item: Makeshift Repair Kit
Repair both melee weapons and firearms with a craftable item. Flexible and practical.
- Repair Intel System
When a weapon’s condition drops below 50%, the item description will now show you exactly how you can repair it. Use specific parts (like an iron pipe) to restore durability step-by-step. We’ve added more depth and flexibility to the repair system without making it a grind.
Gameplay Changes
- Air-Dropped Bandit Containers Are Now Locked
You’ll need to find keys from the Bandit Chieftain and Lord Baron to unlock them.
Fixes
- Meteor impact damage now works as intended.
- Fixed vehicle black smoke not respecting distance fog.
- Fixed incorrect inventory weight calculation when:
- Repairing a gun with oil
- Mixing liquids
- Poisoning a melee weapon
- Repairing with a Whetstone
We’re Building This TogetherWe’ve poured everything into this update. From completely remodeling the bandits to giving them their own personalities through voice and behavior, this is one of the biggest steps forward for Plains of Pain so far.
We listen to your feedback. We watch your streams. We read your comments, bug reports, and ideas. Every bit of it helps shape what comes next.
From the Dev TeamThank you for your continued support, for pushing us, and for keeping this world alive with your energy.
This update is a huge milestone, but it’s only the beginning. The road to 1.0 is still ahead and we can’t wait to show you what’s next.
Stay dangerous
Your Plains of Pain Dev Team
Changed files in this update