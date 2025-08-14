CHANGELOG v0.7.0.1

- CONTENT: Cruze STC2000 2018

- NEW: RACE MODE against AI opponents

- NEW: External sound improvements in all cars

- NEW: Physics improvements in all cars

- NEW: Race director and flags system

- NEW: Penalty system

- NEW: Speed limits on pitlane

- NEW: Auto-blip and cut-off systems reworked

- NEW: UI improvements

- NEW: HUD Leaderboard

- NEW: Dynamic animation on driver's head

- NEW: Lightning improvements

- NEW: Custom pit signs for each car

- FIXED: FFB improvements in all cars

- FIXED: Delta system reworked

- FIXED: Sound bug when changing between internal and external cameras

- FIXED: Car headlights bug in replay mode