14 August 2025 Build 19598883 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
CHANGELOG v0.7.0.1
- CONTENT: Cruze STC2000 2018
- NEW: RACE MODE against AI opponents
- NEW: External sound improvements in all cars
- NEW: Physics improvements in all cars
- NEW: Race director and flags system
- NEW: Penalty system
- NEW: Speed limits on pitlane
- NEW: Auto-blip and cut-off systems reworked
- NEW: UI improvements
- NEW: HUD Leaderboard
- NEW: Dynamic animation on driver's head
- NEW: Lightning improvements
- NEW: Custom pit signs for each car
- FIXED: FFB improvements in all cars
- FIXED: Delta system reworked
- FIXED: Sound bug when changing between internal and external cameras
- FIXED: Car headlights bug in replay mode

Windows Depot 2434121
