Here's the promised content update for Lost Flotilla! After the release, I inevitably thought of some more things that it would be cool to add to the game, which is why we're here.



The update adds six new ships, for example the Carrier. It's quite sluggish and doesn't have many weapons, but it makes up for this by having two modules that spawn escorts. The new ships get unlocked over time, as you defeat the new enemies. The game also now tells you how many ships you have left to unlock.



Speaking of enemies, there's several new enemy sets and associated manual pages to research. There's new aerial wildlife like legionnaire jellies and giant flying crabs, as well as new people to meet and fight. One particularly cool new set of enemies is the aerial jungle, which is bursting with horrible life like sky roses and giant mosquitoes.





There's also new weapons, like the slow-firing but powerful bombard, and new modules, like the kitchen, which lets you gain more loot from all that delicious wildlife.



Finally, there's also several new captains that tweak the way the games are played and have some interesting synergies, such as Zuzugaut, who cancels all enemy resistance to fear - letting you terrify robotic enemies and bosses - and build on top of that.



Apart from all the new stuff, there's a bunch of balance tweaks and bug fixes, and yes, you can finally rearrange your weapons.



That's it! I hope you enjoy the update, and let me know if you run into any issues.